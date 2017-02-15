Kate Upton lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for third time

She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

@kateupton is BACK! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

"Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated," Upton wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size."

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

@christiebrinkley is back in a bikini for #SISwim 2017 (and she's brought two very special guests!). A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

Just months after giving birth, @chrissyteigen got BACK in a bikini for SI Swimsuit... A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04am PST

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

The Associated Press contributed to this report.