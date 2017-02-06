Macy's facing pressure to drop Ivanka Trump line

Macy's is facing pressure to drop Ivanka Trump’s line after Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have stopped selling her merchandise.

Business Insider reports that a customer service rep for Macy’s told a customer they were in the process of dropping her shoe and apparel line. But there's been no comment yet from Macy’s if Trump’s merchandise will stay. Still, it seems almost everything (with the exception of some shoes) in the Ivanka line is drastically marked down on Macy's website… if that means anything.

Senior Director of Marketing at Ivanka Trump, Rosemary Young, told Fox News on the contrary, the brand is continuing to expand.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

Customers took to Macy’s Facebook page to request the department store follow in dropping the line. One wrote, “Nordstrom dumped Trump, please follow suit. I would never put plastic Ivanka Trump boots on my little daughter.” Another wrote, “Half my wardrobe (and a very extensive wardrobe it is) has been purchased at Macy's. I will no longer step in that store until they dump Ivanka Trump.”

Nordstrom’s decision to stop carrying her line came after the "Grab Your Wallet” campaign, which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. Neiman Marcus took Ivanka merchandise offline late Thursday afternoon as well.

Neiman Marcus released the following statement to Racked: “Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season. Nordstrom also said it offers thousands of brands and cuts about 10 percent each year based performance.

Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of Grab Your Wallet, could not have been happier with Nordstrom’s decision.

"I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well."

Macy’s and Neiman Marcus did not return Fox News' requests for comment.

