Daughter of Jamie-Lynn Spears reportedly in serious condition after ATV accident

The 8-year-old daughter of Jamie-Lynn Spears was reportedly in critical condition Sunday after suffering injuries in an ATV accident in Louisiana.

TMZ reported that Spears’ daughter was underwater for several minutes after an ATV that she was riding flipped over. The girl was airlifted to a local hospital, according to the report.

Spears was not with her daughter at the time of the accident. The girl was reportedly on a hunting expedition.

Spears’ father asked the public to keep his daughter and granddaughter in their prayers, according to E! News.

Spears was 16 when she announced she was pregnant. At the time she was engaged to the father Casey Aldridge, but is now married to Jamie Winston.

She is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears.