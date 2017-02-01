Whoopi Goldberg doesn't see the difference between Trump and the Taliban

Trump? Taliban? It's all the same to Whoopi Goldberg.

The 61-year-old said on "The View" Tuesday she doesn't see the difference between the values of the Trump administration and the Taliban.

"We have had a leader who's repeatedly demeaned women, wants to defund organizations that benefit women, calling on the media to shut up, specifically wants to give preferential treatment based on religion, are these values really much different than the Taliban's?" Goldberg asked.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump's executive order makes America 'look stupid'

The "View" co-host added that she felt some of the language of Trump's travel ban was disrespectful towards women but did not elaborate how.

Goldberg continued, "If you’re saying to the media shut up — that’s what [the Taliban] do. Maybe they didn’t start out chopping people’s heads off, maybe they started out differently...Because we’re saying to people, here are our American values, and then we’re saying on the same token stuff that sounds exactly like the stuff we’re fighting."

Goldberg also claimed that Trump is giving "preferential treatment for Christians" and "forgetting the other religions out there."

Is Trump bashing the new celeb nude selfie?

"This is what makes us different from everybody else. Our media, nobody tells our media to shut up and just take it. Nobody. That’s not American. That is the Taliban…My question is, what’s happening?"