Meryl Streep didn't just take a dig at President-elect Donald Trump in her speech at last night's Golden Globe Awards. The actress also dissed fans of football and MMA fighting.

And UFC President Dana White is not happy about it.

Calling the actress an "uppity, 80-year-old lady," White said he's not surprised to find out Streep isn't in the UFC's top demographic.

"So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," Streep said as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "And if we kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

White, a Trump supporter, responded telling TMZ, "Of course it's an art. These fighters, these men and women are so talented...saying something stupid like that is like saying...she's not a talented actress which she is."

He added, "We have fighters from all over the world...She's not educated about the sport and that was a completely uneducated comment."

Streep's jab at football and MMA fans did not sit well with Bellator MMA president Scott Coker either. He defended the sport in a letter to Streep on Twitter.

"I'm a lifelong fan of your work but also a lifelong martial artist who happens to promote mixed martial arts around the world," Coker wrote to Streep.

He invited the actress to be his guest at an upcoming Jan. 21 event where he promises she will see "that Mixed Martial Arts is truly artistic."

"The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the work who work years tirelessly honing their craft and - yes - art. They come from every country and every walk of life."

Meanwhile, the NFL told FOX411 they had no comment.

Still, football and MMA fans and players had a lot to say on Twitter.

Really weird to see someone talk about not discriminating then basically discriminate against an entire group of skilled, hard working ppl. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) January 9, 2017

Or you're a pro mma fighter that can't stand her or her liberal ways. Basically if you don't agree with her opinions then you're bad person https://t.co/5VI7ZyAPlN — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 9, 2017

I do love how Streep bemoans the 'disrepect' in American culture -- and then disrepects half of the country AND anyone who likes NFL or MMA! — Joseph Curl (@josephcurl) January 9, 2017

While I loved Streep's speech, no need to bring down football & MMA which are rather diverse & amazing on there own. Different forms of art — Tyler Fredendall (@MayorTyler) January 9, 2017

All #football and #MMA fans need to stop supporting Hollywood. Apparently #MerylStreep and friends feel you are not worthy. @NFL — @OpinionChick (@opinionchick) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep GOAT, but misses boat on politics. Same mistake, discounted middle America and love of @NFL and #MMA. — bruce liebman (@longdrive_315) January 9, 2017

That reference to MMA fans was completely offensive and unneeded... once again the left offends half of America #deplorables https://t.co/JS0RIcfaHQ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2017