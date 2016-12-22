Did Kylie Jenner get some work done?

That’s what the Twitterverse wants to know after the reality star/lipstick mogul/calendar girl posted pics of herself with a noticeably fuller figure.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

☺️☺️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22am PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

Birthday Bae A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

In the past Jenner has denied any augmentation, instead giving credit to her bra.

Jenner has also variously denied having lip injections, chin surgery, and kneecap contouring.

Kylie Jenner swears she didn't get a boob job but her whole entire body fake why wouldn't we believe your boobs aren't too — khamiko (@RealLiveKhamiko) December 23, 2016

I can't believe how many people care about whether Kylie Jenner has had a boob job... hell I'd have had one by now with her $$$$ — Emma ☾☼ Jade (@emmajcde) December 23, 2016

Getting real offended when people say kylie got a boob job. Me: No it's her bombshell bra gosh 😒. Haha got your back Baby 😘❤ @KylieJenner — Claudia (@Claudia27539212) December 23, 2016

(That last one is a joke. Kneecap contouring is not a thing. That we know of.)

For more stories and videos - follow the FOX411 Facebook

page NOW!

Others posit that Jenner is trying to look like her more famous (for now) big sister, Kim Kardashian.eecap contouring is not a thing. That we know of.)

Others posit that Jenner is trying to look like her more famous (for now) big sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has been laying a little low since her robbery scare in Paris a couple months back.