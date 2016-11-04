6 stars who put their career on hold to raise their kids

A career in Hollywood can be very demanding. Between late-night events, traveling around the world and shooting movies and television shows, not all stars are able to achieve a balance between their stardom and their family life.

A number of celebrities decided to put their careers on hold -- or quit the business altogether -- to focus on raising their family.

1. Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis of "Ghostbusters" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" fame chose to take a hiatus from acting 6 years after his wife died of breast cancer in 1991. He said that traveling and working was too difficult while raising his two children as a single parent. Most recently he turned down a role in the 2016 reboot of "Ghostbusters."

2. Candace Cameron

"Fuller House" star and "The View" co-host couldn’t be busier nowadays, but the actress took a 10-year break from the entertainment business to stay home and raise her three children. Now that her kids are older, the child star stepped back into the spotlight. The second season of her show "Fuller House" is set to premiere in December and Bure is almost every week flying back and forth between Los Angeles and New York for work and family matters.

3. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks retired from music in 2000 to raise his three daughters after his split from first wife, Sandy Mahl. He revealed to People that he lived with his daughters in a one-bathroom bunkhouse on his ranch in Oklahoma. In 2005, Brooks married fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood. And in 2014, Brooks came back to the spotlight with his ninth studio album, "Man Against Machine."

4. Michael Schoeffling

Michael Schoeffling of "Sixteen Candles" quit acting in 1991 due to the lack of roles in the industry and to become a full time dad. Since his retirement, he has become the owner of a woodworking shop.

5. Cary Grant

One of Hollywood’s leading men, Cary Grant, retired at the age of 60 when his daughter, Jennifer, was born to focus on raising her. When Grant passed away at 82-years-old Jennifer wrote a memoir, “Good Stuff: A Reminiscence of My Father, Cary Grant.”

6. Phoebe Cates

Known for her roles in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Gremlins,” Phoebe Cates dropped her Hollywood career to focus on her family. In 1994 Cates retired to raise her two children with husband Kevin Kline. And in 2005 she opened a boutique in New York City.