Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

In Court

6 times child stars sued their parents

Fox News

It's a story almost as old as Hollywood — stars taking their parents to court over money they earned as child actors that was pilfered or mismanaged.

Generations of young performers have claimed their parents squandered the fruits of their early careers.

1. Mischa Barton

Actress Mischa Barton, star of the new television series "The O.C." poses as she arrives at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 2, 2003. [The show honors teenager's favorite film and television stars and will be telecast on the Fox television network August 6.] - RTXM4C3

 (Reuters)

The former "O.C." actress claimed her mother Nuala stole money from her to buy herself a $7.8 million home. Barton went after her mom in a lawsuit filed in 2015.

Barton claimed her mother kicked her out of the house that she purchased with the actress' earnings. Barton began acting as a child in films like "The Sixth Sense" and "Knotting Hill." She rose to fame when at 17, she starred on "The O.C."

Nuala served as her daughter's manager for most of her career. Barton's suit claims her mother bullied her.

"While Barton was busy perfecting her craft and turning her acting dreams into reality, her mother, defendant Nuala Barton, was secretly scheming to exploit Barton's bourgeoning career for her benefit," the lawsuit stated.

2. Gary Coleman

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 1979 file photo, comedian-actress Lucille Ball, left, poses with Gary Coleman, who has a guest spot on her show, during a break in filming "The Lucille Ball Special" in Hollywood, Calif. The Diffrent Strokes star Coleman fought with his parents and an ex-manager for four years over his earnings from the popular comedy series. In 1993, a judge ruled that Coleman should be awarded nearly $1.3 million from the trio after the actor claimed they skimmed his earnings from the show, which ran from 1978 to 1986. (AP Photo, File)

 (AP)

The "Diff'rent Strokes" star fought with his parents and an ex-manager for four years over money he made on the popular comedy series.

In 1993, a judge ruled Coleman should be awarded nearly $1.3 million from the trio after the actor claimed they skimmed his earnings from the show, which ran from 1978 to 1986.

Coleman and his parents later settled dueling court cases, which included an attempt to place the actor under a guardianship to protect his health and finances. Coleman suffered from a kidney ailment that stunted his growth.

3. Macaulay Culkin

FILE - This Nov. 11, 1992 file photo shows young actor Macaulay Culkin in New York. Culkins lawyer filed a motion to remove both of his parents as his legal guardians when the actor was 15-years-old, although his mother was eventually given custody of him and his siblings after his father dropped his opposition to the proceedings. (AP Photo/Wyatt Counts, File)

 (AP)

Culkin was a teenager when he was caught in the middle of a nasty custody dispute between his mother and his father, who was serving as the "Home Alone" star's manager.

At one point during the court battle, a judge approved dipping into Culkin's earnings from his childhood acting roles to buy his mother and siblings a New York apartment to prevent them from becoming homeless.

Culkin's lawyer filed a motion to remove both parents as legal guardians when the actor was 15. His mother eventually won custody of him and his siblings after his father dropped his opposition to the proceedings.

4. Ariel Winter

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2010 file photo, Ariel Winter arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. The teenage Modern Family actress mother was stripped of custody and any role in her daughters career after allegations of physical and emotional abuse in 2012. Winters mother denied she slapped or called her daughter names, but a judge allowed the actress to live with her adult sister, who remains the 17-year-olds guardian. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 (AP)

The teenage "Modern Family" actress's mother was stripped of custody and any role in her daughter's career after 2012 allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

Winter's mother denied she slapped or called her daughter names, but a judge allowed the actress to live with her adult sister, who remained her guardian until she turned 18.

Child protective services investigators found evidence of emotional abuse, but claims of physical abuse were inconclusive, a judge said in late 2012.

The actress's mom eventually agreed to a settlement that cut her out of her daughter's career.

5. LeAnn Rimes

Singer Leann Rimes poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) - RTX16DAE

 (Reuters)

At age 17, the country singer sued her father and a former co-manager in Texas, claiming they took more than $7 million she had recently earned.

The suit claimed the pair took as much as 30 percent of the singer's earnings and siphoned off millions of dollars in royalties. Her father countersued, claiming he was the one who was owed money.

The cases were settled, and Rimes later reconciled with her father.

6. Jackie Coogan

FILE -This Jan. 26, 1931 file photo shows actor Jackie Coogan, left, with his young brother Robert Coogan. Jackie Coogan rose to fame after appearing in Charlie Chaplins 1921 film The Kid and earned approximately $4 million before reaching adulthood. He sought his earnings from his mother and step-father in the 1930s, but was refused and sued, only to be rebuffed for most of the money because California law didnt allow minors to have any rights to their earnings. (AP Photo, File)

 (AP)

Coogan rose to fame after appearing in Charlie Chaplin's 1921 film "The Kid" and earned approximately $4 million before reaching adulthood.

He sought his earnings from his mother and stepfather in the 1930s. They refused, and Coogan sued. But he was rebuffed for most of the money because California law didn't give minors any rights to their earnings.

That changed in 1939 when lawmakers passed what is known as the Coogan Law. It since has been revised to require that parents set aside at least 15 percent of their children's acting earnings in a blocked account.