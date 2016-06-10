Emily Ratajkowski celebrates 25 birthday in bikini

Happy birthday, Emily Ratajkowski!

The model turned 25 on Tuesday, and to celebrate, she took to Instagram to share a series of sexy snaps, showing off her incredibly toned body.

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski Supports Cara Delevingne's Decision to Quit Modeling

In one of the pics, Ratajkowski stands near the water, rocking a cheeky one-piece swimsuit. "25," she captioned the snap.

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 7, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

The London-born babe flaunted her front side, too. She looked seemingly flawless while taking a dip in the ocean, sporting an oversized hat and an eye-popping black string bikini.

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 8, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

She also gave her 6.5 million followers a peek at her gorgeous view, posing on a rock in an emerald green two-piece at the luxurious Amanyara Resort in the Caribbean Island of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 9, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

WATCH: Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski Pose Topless Together

Twenty-five looks good on you, girl!

Back in February, ET caught up with Ratajkowski, where she explained why she has no shame inposting risqué pics via social media.

"I think that as a woman, it's important to celebrate your sexuality and your beauty, and claim it as your own -- just as it's as important to speak politically," the "Gone Girl" actress revealed. "I think it all goes hand-in-hand."

She also gave us some insight on how she keeps her backside in tip-top shape.

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski on Her Super Bowl Ad With Odell Beckham Jr.

"Honestly, first of all, my mom has a similar butt to me -- I got lucky in that department," she said. "But for me, that's also the part that if I gain weight, that's where it goes. Honestly, hikes and walking -- uphill hikes -- that's the way I feel that step burn the most."