Lil’ Kim, is that you?

On Sunday, the 41-year-old rapper unveiled a dramatically different look on Instagram in a series of selfies showing off an apparently lighter skin tone and blond mane.

A photo posted by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

Soon after the pictures surfaced, outraged fans blasted Kim’s unrecognizable appearance on social media.

“This CAN NOT be little Kim! [What] did she do to herself,” an Instagram user said.

“You’ve always been so beautiful, I hate that you feel this was necessary, because it really wasn’t. Please stop doing surgery,” another pleaded.

Kim has been sporting lighter locks for a while and has also been previously dogged by plastic surgery chatter. In January, fans freaked out after a photo emerged of Kim looking rounder in certain areas, specifically her stomach and backside. She rebutted the claims by telling critics to kiss her rear end.

Reps for Kim did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.