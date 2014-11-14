Chef Troy Gagliardo's Pumpkin Recipes

Pumpkin Ricotta Gnocchi with Brown Butter

• 1 Pound-Ricotta Cheese-strained over night

• 1/4 Cup-Grill Roasted Pumpkin-see recipe below

• 1/2 Cup-Parmesan Cheese-grated, plus extra for garnish

• 1 Each-Egg-slightly beaten

• 1/2 Teaspoon-Chef Troy’s Back Rub or kosher salt

• 3/4-1 Cup-All Purpose Flour

• 1/2 Stick-Unsalted Butter

• 2 Each-Fresh Sage Leaves-chopped fine

Directions

1. Place ricotta, pumpkin, parm, egg, Back Rub in a mixing bowl with half the flour.

2. Gently mix and add a little more flour at a time to form a soft dough.

3. Cut dough into 6 pieces and cover with a kitchen towel.

4. Get a large stock pot of water boiling; add a large pinch of salt.

5. One at a time roll each into a rope about 1/2” thick.

6. Cut each rope into pieces about a half inch long.

7. Take each piece and using your thumb gently roll of the end of a fork making a slight indention.

8. Place finished gnocchi onto a floured baking sheet covered with a towel.

9. Melt butter in a large non-stick sauté pan over medium low heat.

10. Let butter start to brown, swirling periodically.

11. Once the butter starts to brown, about 5 minutes, lower heat to low.

12. Place gnocchi to into boiling salted water.

13. Once gnocchi start to float they are done.

14. Using a large slotted spoon or spider remove gnocchi and place in pan with butter with sage.

15. Let gnocchi start to brown one side and then flip to brown other side, about minutes per side.

16. Gently fold gnocchi with sauce to coat.

17. Place on a serving platter or on individual plates, drizzle any remaining butter.

18. Garnish with parmesan and serve.

19. If not using gnocchi immediately remove from boiling water, place in an ice bath to cool.

20. Remove, toss with a touch of oil and store in a covered container for up to 3 days.

Oven Roasted Pumpkin

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Half pumpkin, scoop out seeds and lightly oil flesh side of pumpkin

3. Season with Chef Troy’s Back Rub or kosher salt/black Pepper and place on a foil lined sheet tray.

4. Roast for 45 minutes to one hour or until tender.

5. Let pumpkin cool just long enough to handle.

6. Scoop out flesh of pumpkin, use immediately or store in covered container in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

One Pound of raw pumpkin yields approximately cup of roasted pumpkin.

Grill Roasted Pumpkin

• Preheat grill for direct and indirect heat grilling to medium heat, about 350 degrees.

• Half pumpkin, scoop out seeds and lightly oil flesh side of pumpkin.

• Season with Chef Troy’s Back Rub or kosher salt/black Pepper and place over direct heat side of the grill.

• Grill just long enough to slightly char flesh that is touching grates.

• Tear off piece of aluminum foil long enough to double over for pumpkin halves to sit on.

• Place on top rack of grill over in-direct heat side of grill.

• Place pumpkin on foil close lid and roast for 45 minutes to one hour or until tender.

• Let pumpkin cool just long enough to handle.

• Scoop out flesh of pumpkin, use immediately or store in covered container in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

One Pound of raw pumpkin yields approximately cup of roasted pumpkin.

Chipotle Pumpkin Chorizo Soup

• 5-6 Pounds-Pie Pumpkin/s-halved, seeded (toast seeds for garnish)

• To Coat-Canola Oil

• 1 Cup-Spanish Chorizo Sausage-fine dice or pulsed in food processor

• 1/2 Cup-Red Onion-fine diced

• 1 Each-Granny Smith Apple

• 2 Teaspoons-Cumin

• To Taste-Chef Troy’s Back Rub-or kosher salt/black pepper

• 5 Cups-Vegetable or Chicken Stock

• 2 Cups-Whole Milk

• 1-2 Each-Chipotle Pepper-deseed, diced fine

• ½ Cup-Heavy Cream

• To Garnish-Pumpkin Seeds\

Directions

7. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

8. Lightly oil flesh side of pumpkin/s, season with Back Rub and place on a foil lined sheet tray.

9. Roast pumpkin for 45 minutes to one hour or until tender.

10. Let pumpkin cool just long enough to handle and scoop out flesh of the pumpkin.

11. Place in a bowl until ready to use, it should yield about 5 or 6 cups.

12. Warm a large stock pot over medium high heat.

13. Add chorizo and cook to render fat from sausage, about 2-3 minutes.

14. Remove half the chorizo and drain on a paper towel.

15. Leave chorizo drippings in pot, add onion, apple and cumin.

16. Cook stirring frequently until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

17. Add pumpkin, season with Back Rub and cook another 5 minutes.

18. Add stock, milk, chipotle and stir to combine.

19. Bring soup to a strong simmer, lower heat to medium and cook for 20-30 minutes.

20. In batches blend soup until smooth, or use a hand blender to puree.

21. Place back pot over medium heat, add cream, stir to combine, taste and add season if needed.

22. To serve, ladle into a single serving bowl, garnish with chorizo, pumpkin seeds and serve.

SWEET:

PUMPKIN CANNOLI CREAM WITH APPLE BOURBON CARAMEL

CANNOLI

• 16 OUNCES-WHOLE MILK RICOTTA CHEESE-EXCESS WARM DRAINED

• ¾ CUP-POWDERED SUGAR

• 1 CUP-ROASTED PUMPKIN PUREE

• 1 TEASPOON-POWDER GINGER

• 1 TEASPOON-ALMOND EXTRACT

• ¼ CUP-PECANS-CHOPPED, LIGHTLY TOASTED

• TO TASTE-CHILI SPIKED CHOCOLATE-SHAVED FOR GARNISH

• TO DUST-CINNAMON

• ONE RECIPE-BOURBON CARAMEL-BELOW

APPLES

• 2 TABLESPOONS-BUTTER

• 2 EACH-HONEY CRISP APPLES-ABOUT 2 CUPS

• 3 TABLESPOONS-BROWN SUGAR

• ¼ TEASPOON-CINNAMON

DIRECTIONS

1. COMBINE RICOTTA, SUGAR, PUMPKIN, GINGER AND ALMOND EXTRACT IN A STANDUP MIXER/BOWL UNTIL WELL COMBINED.

2. PLACE IN A COVERED CONTAINER AND REFRIGERATE, CAN BE DONE A DAY AHEAD OF TIME.

3. MELT BUTTER IN A PAN, ADD APPLES, SUGAR AND CINNAMON.

4. COOK TO SOFTEN APPLES, 3-5 MINUTES, REMOVE FROM PAN SET ASIDE.

5. TO SERVE, SCOOP SOME OF THE PUMPKIN CREAM ON A PLATE/OR BOWL.

6. MAKE AN INDENTION IN THE CREAM AND SPREAD OUTWARD, LEAVING A MOUND OF CREAM AND SHALLOW PATH.

7. SPOON SOME OF THE APPLES IN THE INDENTION AND ALONG THE PATH.

8. SCATTER ON PECANS, SHAVE ON SOME CHOCOLATE, DUST PLATE WITH CINNAMON AND SERVE.

BOURBON CARAMEL

• ½ CUP-BROWN SUGAR

• 3 TABLESPOONS-WATER

• 2 TABLESPOONS-BOURBON

• 4 TABLESPOONS-UNSALTED BUTTER

• ¼ CUP-HEAVY CREAM

• ½ TEASPOON-KOSHER SALT-PLUS EXTRA

DIRECTIONS

1. PLACE SUGAR IN A SAUCE POT OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT.

2. ADD WATER/BOURBON WHEN SUGAR BEGINS TO MELT AND STIR TO INCORPORATE.

3. WHEN IT STARTS TO BOIL STOP STIRRING, LET COOK TO SLIGHTLY THICKEN, ABOUT 2 MINUTES.

4. WHISK IN THE BUTTER TO MELT, REMOVE FROM HEAT AND WHISK IN CREAM SLOWLY.

5. LEAVE AT ROOM TEMPERATURE.

ROASTED PUMPKIN AMARETTO TIRAMISU

FILLING

• 1 POUND-CREAM CHEESE-SOFTENED

• ½ CUP-GRANULATED SUGAR

• 1/4 CUP-AMARETTO FLAVORED CREAMER

• 1 ½ CUPS-ROASTED PUMPKIN-SEE BELOW, OR CANNED

LADY FINGERS

• 24 EACH-LADY FINGERS

• 2 CUPS-AMARETTO FLAVORED COFFEE-COLD

TOPPING/GARNISH

• 2 CUPS-AMARETTO COOKIES-CRUSHED

• COCO POWDER-IN A SHAKER TO DUST

• SHAVED CHOCOLATE

DIRECTIONS

1. PREHEAT OVEN TO 350 DEGREES.

2. HALF PIE PUMPKIN, SCOOP OUT SEEDS AND LIGHTLY OIL INSIDE FLESH OF PUMPKIN.

3. SEASON FLESH WITH CHEF TROY’S BACK RUB OR SALT/PEPPER AND PLACE ON A FOIL LINED BAKING TRAY, CUT SIDE DOWN.

4. ROAST FOR 45 MINUTES TO ONE HOUR OR UNTIL TENDER, REMOVE FROM OVEN.

5. LET PUMPKIN COOL JUST LONG ENOUGH TO HANDLE, SCOOP OUT FLESH AND PLACE IN A BOWL UNTIL READY TO USE.

6. ONE POUND OF RAW PUMPKIN YIELDS ABOUT ONE CUP OF ROASTED PUMPKIN.

7. PLACE BOWL OF A STAND UP MIXER IN THE FREEZER FOR 15 MINUTES.

8. REMOVE FROM FREEZER AND ADD ALL OF THE INGREDIENTS FOR FILLING.

9. USING PADDLE ATTACHMENT MIX UNTIL WELL INCORPORATED, ABOUT 2 TO 3 MINUTES.

10. FILLING SHOULD BE SMOOTH, LIGHT AND FLUFFY.

11. PLACE COFFEE IN A FLAT BOTTOM DISH.

12. TAKE 12 LADY FINGERS, ONE AT A TIME, DIP AND ROLL QUICKLY BEING CAREFUL NOT TO OVER SOAK.

13. BEGIN LAYING SOAKED FINGERS FLAT IN AN 8” X8” DISH IN ONE EVEN LAYER.

14. DIVIDE FILLING IN HALF AND PLACE ONE HALF ON TOP OF OF LADY FINGERS.

15. SMOOTH INTO AN EVEN LAYER, ADD SOME CRUSHED AMARETTO COOKIES ON TOP OF FILLING.

16. REPEAT BY DIPPING AND ROLLING THE REMAINING LADY FINGERS AND PLACE ON TOP OF FIRST LAYER.

17. TOP WITH THE REMAINING FILLING AND SMOOTH OUT FLAT.

18. PLACE IN THE REFRIGERATOR OVERNIGHT OR FOR AT LEAST 6 HOURS.

19. RESERVE REMAINING COFFEE TO GARNISH.

20. TO SERVE, CUT TIRAMISU INTO 9 EQUAL PIECES AND REMOVE BY USING A SMALL FLAT METAL SPATULA.

21. DIP SPATULA INTO WARM WATER, WIPE DRY AND REMOVE FROM PAN.

22. DRIZZLE A LITTLE OF THE RESERVED AMARETTO COFFEE ON A SMALL PLATE.

23. PLACE ONE PIECE OF TIRAMISU, PLATE, DUST WITH COCOA POWDER, TOP WITH AMARETTO COOKIES, SHAVED CHOCOLATE AND SERVE.

