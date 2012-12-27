Rock New Year's with countdown cocktails

Cocktail guru Jonathan Pogash whips up these great cocktails that will make any guest happy to say good-bye to 2012 and hello to the new year.

New Year's Mambo

Ingredients

1 oz. Van Gogh Raspberry vodka

3 oz. Martini Prosecco

1 tsp. agave nectar

splash of fresh lemon juice

pinch of pumpkin pie spice

2 raspberries

Method

Shake all ingredients (except for prosecco) with ice and strain into a champagne flute. Top with the prosecco.

Garnish

Edible silver dust

Coquito

Ingredients

3 parts Ron Abuelo 7 year old Rum

1 part sweetened condensed milk

1 part coconut milk

winter spices to taste (cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, etc)

Method

Combine ingredients ahead of time in large container. Re-bottle into rum bottle and refrigerate overnight. Serve with or without ice into short glasses.

2013 Punch

Ingredients

2 parts Maker's Mark Bourbon or Van Gogh Gin

1 part Barritt's Ginger Beer

1/2 part fresh lemon juice

1/2 part Monin agave nectar

1/2 part Perfect Puree of Napa Valley peach puree

1 part Champagne

Several dashes of bitters to taste

Method

Combine into a large punch bowl and add block ice. Stir well to dilute and chill.

Garnish

Several lemon slices, sage leaves, and candied ginger