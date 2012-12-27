Rock New Year's with countdown cocktails
Cocktail guru Jonathan Pogash whips up these great cocktails that will make any guest happy to say good-bye to 2012 and hello to the new year.
New Year's Mambo
Ingredients
1 oz. Van Gogh Raspberry vodka
3 oz. Martini Prosecco
1 tsp. agave nectar
splash of fresh lemon juice
pinch of pumpkin pie spice
2 raspberries
Method
Shake all ingredients (except for prosecco) with ice and strain into a champagne flute. Top with the prosecco.
Garnish
Edible silver dust
Coquito
Ingredients
3 parts Ron Abuelo 7 year old Rum
1 part sweetened condensed milk
1 part coconut milk
winter spices to taste (cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, etc)
Method
Combine ingredients ahead of time in large container. Re-bottle into rum bottle and refrigerate overnight. Serve with or without ice into short glasses.
2013 Punch
Ingredients
2 parts Maker's Mark Bourbon or Van Gogh Gin
1 part Barritt's Ginger Beer
1/2 part fresh lemon juice
1/2 part Monin agave nectar
1/2 part Perfect Puree of Napa Valley peach puree
1 part Champagne
Several dashes of bitters to taste
Method
Combine into a large punch bowl and add block ice. Stir well to dilute and chill.
Garnish
Several lemon slices, sage leaves, and candied ginger