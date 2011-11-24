New Twists on Holiday Recipes

Individual Apple Crumble

Apple:

• 6 large Gala apples, peeled, cored, roughly chopped

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1 lemon, juiced

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1/2 teaspoon ground Cinnamon

Crumble:

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cup oats

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 stick butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 375.

Combine apples, sugar, lemon juice, flour, and cinnamon in a large bowl until coated.

Place apples equally in 6 individual oven safe ramekins and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and butter.

Using a pastry cutter, mix ingredients until butter is the size of a pea.

Place a generous amount of crumble on top of each ramekin.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

• 6 large sweet potatoes

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans

• 1 cup mini marshmallows

Preheat oven to 375.

Place sweet potatoes in foil and roast in oven until soft.

Allow to cool slightly and scoop out meat of sweet potato and reserve.

Take the sweet potato skins and set aside

In a large bowl stir sweet potato, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon until smooth.

Place mixture back into sweet potato skins and top with pecans and marshmallows

Place back in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until marshmallows are roasted.

Pomegranate Cranberry Chutney with Orange Segments

• 1 pomegranate, seeded

• 1 can cranberry sauce

• 1 orange, segmented

In a large bowl, combine pomegranate seeds, cranberry sauce, and orange segments. Stir gently and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Garnish with orange zest or mint leaves.

Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

• 1 tub whipped cream cheese

• 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1.4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 3/4 cup confectioners sugar

• 3 cups whipped cream

• 1 cup graham cracker crumbs

In a large bowl using a hand held mixer, combine cream cheese, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugar.

Gently fold in whipped cream so it does not deflate. In a parfait glass, layer the mousse between graham cracker crumbs.

Garnish with caramel syrup and chopped pecans if desired.

S'more Hot Chocolate

• 1 cup graham cracker crumbs

• 4 cups hot chocolate

• 1cup mini marshmallows

Place graham cracker crumbs on a shallow plate or dish.

Dip the rim of a mug or glass into a bowl of water then press into

graham cracker crumbs. Gently pour hot chocolate into mug and top with marshmallows

Apple Cider Sangria

• 1/2 gallon apple cider

• 1 bottle sparking cider

• 1 liter ginger ale

• 1 orange, sliced

• 1 lemon, sliced

• 1 apple, sliced

• 1 pear, sliced

In a pitcher with ice, combine apple cider, sparking cider, and ginger ale. Add sliced fruit and stir and enjoy.