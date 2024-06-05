US Embassy in Lebanon attacker was wearing what ‘appeared’ to be ISIS insignia, State Department says

The State Department revealed Wednesday that the shooter accused of opening fire on the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon earlier today was wearing what "appeared to be an ISIS insignia."

Spokesman Matthew Miller said "one member of the embassy’s local guard force was seriously injured" and the gunman has been arrested following the attack in Beirut that unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time.

"We are aware that the individual who was arrested was wearing what appeared to be an ISIS insignia, but we are conducting a full investigation with the Lebanese authorities into the actual motivations," Miller said during a press briefing.

The embassy said in its own statement that "small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy" and "Thanks to the quick reaction of host country security forces and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe."

"The Embassy will remain closed to the public for the rest of today, June 5, but plans to be open for general business as usual tomorrow, June 6," it added.

The embassy recommended U.S. citizens in Lebanon monitor Travel.State.Gov "for alerts and the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security."

"As advised in the Lebanon Travel Advisory, U.S. citizens should avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border area, the Lebanon-Syria border area, and refugee settlements," it also said. "In all parts of Lebanon, you should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests."

The shooting comes following repeated cross-border skirmishes between America’s ally Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

