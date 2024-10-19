UAV launched toward Israeli PM Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea

A UAV was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea on Saturday morning.

Netanyahu and his wife were not home when the incident happened, his spokesperson told Fox News.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The drone launched towards the prime minister's house was among the drones fired at Israel from Lebanon earlier on Saturday morning.

A building was hit in the drone strike, although it was not immediately clear what building was struck.

