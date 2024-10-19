Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

UAV launched toward Israeli PM Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea

No injuries were reported in the incident

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Israel's Gaza incursion extent dependent on release of hostages after Sinwar killing Video

Israel's Gaza incursion extent dependent on release of hostages after Sinwar killing

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has more on Middle East tensions on 'Special Report.' 

A UAV was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea on Saturday morning.

Netanyahu and his wife were not home when the incident happened, his spokesperson told Fox News.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

IDF VIDEO: ISRAELI TANK FIRES AT BUILDING WHERE HAMAS LEADER YAHYA SINWAR WAS BARRICADED BEFORE BEING KILLED

Netanyahu at press conference

No injuries were reported in the incident. (OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The drone launched towards the prime minister's house was among the drones fired at Israel from Lebanon earlier on Saturday morning.

WHO WAS YAHYA SINWAR?THE ISRAELI PRISONER TURNED TERRORIST HAMAS LEADER KILLED BY IDF TROOPS

Netanyahu speaks to US Congress

Netanyahu and his wife were not home when the incident happened. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A building was hit in the drone strike, although it was not immediately clear what building was struck.

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.