Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

Taiwan eyes $15B military package in signal to Trump administration it is ‘serious’ on defense: report

Taiwan allegedly engages in 'informal' with Trump team on security against China

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
China launches military drills surrounding Taiwan Video

China launches military drills surrounding Taiwan

Chinese state TV broadcast captures purported military activity surrounding Taiwan. (Credit: Reuters)

Taiwan is considering a massive $15 billion military package in a show to the incoming Trump administration that it is serious about defending itself against the threat posed by China

Officials from Taipei are already engaged in "informal" talks with the incoming Trump team, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday; although, as President-elect Donald Trump has yet to fill his cabinet, it is unclear who is engaging in these alleged discussions.

According to the report, Taiwan is considering the purchase of an Aegis-class destroyer – a system described by defense contractor Lockheed Martin as "the most capable multi-mission combat system deployed in the world today" as it integrates air and missile defense.

Taiwan military

Members of Taiwan's navy navigate on board a special operation boat during a drill as part of a demonstration for the media to show combat readiness ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays on the waters near a military base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Jan. 31, 2024. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

WOULD THE US DEFEND TAIWAN UNDER TRUMP IF CHINA INVADES? FOX NEWS INVESTIGATES

Taipei is also eyeing other sophisticated equipment when it comes to beefing up its war capabilities, including Northrop Grumman’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, which has been deemed a "game changer in how the Navy conducts battle management command and control."

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Trump transition team for comment on the "informal" talks reportedly taking place. 

However, unnamed sources close to the Trump team reportedly said that up to 60 F-35 fighter jets, 10 retired warships and 400 Patriot missiles could make up the substantial package requested by Taiwan.

FILE: Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets fly in close formation over President Office during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2021.

Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets fly in close formation during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

XI JINPING WARNS TRUMP US WOULD 'LOSE FROM CONFRONTATION' WITH CHINA AS RENEWED TRADE WAR LOOMS

"Taiwan is thinking about a package to show that they are serious," one former Trump administration official apparently told the Financial Times. "Assuming they follow through, they will go to the U.S. national security advisor when they are named and present a very aggressive package of American hardware."

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Taiwanese government for comment, but according to a report by Reuters, Taipei denied that there were ongoing talks with the U.S. about an arms package. 

"There has been a period of consolidation and discussion between Taiwan and the United States on military needs, but there is no new stage of discussion at this time," an official told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump dances

Former President Donald Trump dances on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

From the campaign trail, Trump threatened to expand the trade war with China, but it is unclear where he stands when it comes to U.S. defense priorities, particularly in the waters off of mainland China.

Beijing has made it clear it intends to "reunify" Taiwan with mainland China, and U.S. security experts have been sounding the alarm that this could happen as soon as 2027.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.