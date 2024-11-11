Taiwan eyes $15B military package in signal to Trump administration it is ‘serious’ on defense: report

Taiwan is considering a massive $15 billion military package in a show to the incoming Trump administration that it is serious about defending itself against the threat posed by China.

Officials from Taipei are already engaged in "informal" talks with the incoming Trump team, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday; although, as President-elect Donald Trump has yet to fill his cabinet, it is unclear who is engaging in these alleged discussions.

According to the report, Taiwan is considering the purchase of an Aegis-class destroyer – a system described by defense contractor Lockheed Martin as "the most capable multi-mission combat system deployed in the world today" as it integrates air and missile defense.

Taipei is also eyeing other sophisticated equipment when it comes to beefing up its war capabilities, including Northrop Grumman’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, which has been deemed a "game changer in how the Navy conducts battle management command and control."

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Trump transition team for comment on the "informal" talks reportedly taking place.

However, unnamed sources close to the Trump team reportedly said that up to 60 F-35 fighter jets, 10 retired warships and 400 Patriot missiles could make up the substantial package requested by Taiwan.

"Taiwan is thinking about a package to show that they are serious," one former Trump administration official apparently told the Financial Times. "Assuming they follow through, they will go to the U.S. national security advisor when they are named and present a very aggressive package of American hardware."

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Taiwanese government for comment, but according to a report by Reuters, Taipei denied that there were ongoing talks with the U.S. about an arms package.

"There has been a period of consolidation and discussion between Taiwan and the United States on military needs, but there is no new stage of discussion at this time," an official told the outlet.

From the campaign trail, Trump threatened to expand the trade war with China, but it is unclear where he stands when it comes to U.S. defense priorities, particularly in the waters off of mainland China.

Beijing has made it clear it intends to "reunify" Taiwan with mainland China, and U.S. security experts have been sounding the alarm that this could happen as soon as 2027.