Senators call on Biden to brief upper chamber on efforts to return Austin Tice from Syria

EXCLUSIVE - In a rare bipartisan push Wednesday morning, senators on both sides of the aisle called on President Biden to instruct his administration to brief the upper chamber by Dec. 20 on efforts underway to free Austin Tice from Syria.

A letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital, was sent to the Oval Office by Sens. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas , and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md, calling on Biden to "seize" the rapidly changing situation in Syria and secure Tice’s return.

"Given the recent fall of the Assad regime and the rapidly changing dynamics on the ground in Syria, we think this moment presents a critical opportunity to secure Austin’s release and bring him home to his family," the letter, signed by 34 senators, read.

COLLAPSE OF SYRIA’S ASSAD REGIME RENEWS US PUSH TO FIND AUSTIN TICE

The letter applauded comments issued by both Biden and his national security advisor Jake Sullivan affirming that Tice’s return was a "top priority" amid the rebel takeover of Damascus, but lawmakers are looking to be briefed on detailed steps being taken to secure his release.

Multiple rewards systems have been initiated by both the FBI, which is offering up to $1 million, and the State Department's Rewards for Justice program, which is offering up $10 million, for information pertaining to Tice’s whereabouts.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Monday evening, "There are intensive efforts underway by the United States to find Austin Tice and bring him home to his family."

HERE IS WHO IS VYING FOR POWER IN SYRIA AFTER THE FALL OF BASHAR AL-ASSAD

Efforts to connect U.S. officials with on the ground sources who may have information on where Tice is have been renewed.

Sullivan told ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Monday that the U.S. was working with partners in Turkey through back-channel communications with people in Syria who may have information on which prison Tice was kept in, and the State Department confirmed that hostage-affairs envoy Roger Carstens has been engaging in a similar outreach approach in Beirut.

The fall of the Assad regime on Sunday brought renewed hope for the return of Tice, who is still assessed to be alive despite his 2012 capture in Damascus and unknown condition, as rebel groups in recent days have begun freeing men, women and children held in Syria’s notoriously deplorable prisons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For more than 12 years, Austin’s parents have demanded our government bring him home, and given the evolving situation in Syria, we urge you to seize this opportunity to launch an urgent effort to secure Austin’s release," the letter penned by Cronyn and Van Hollen stressed. "As a beloved son, brother, Eagle Scout, journalist, and veteran, Austin represents the best our nation has to offer and deserves the full and active support of our government to secure his release.

"Congress is committed and more than willing to work with you to return him to his loving family. We encourage your administration to utilize all available means to further discourage the hostage taking of American citizens," it added.