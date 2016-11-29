NY man arrested for slamming Chihuahua into ground, killing it

New York police arrested a man who allegedly slammed a Chihuahua into the ground and killed it.

Metro reported that NYPD were called to an animal cruelty complaint on Sunday alleging 32-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Queens had grabbed the dog and threw it on the ground.

According to the New York Daily News, the 3-year-old Chihuahua named Honey belonged to Hernandez’s girlfriend, Karem Belalcazar.

"He knew I was really close to the dog. He knew how important the dog was to me. He never liked my dog," she said.

Prosecutors said the couple had ended their relationship on Sunday and as she tried to get him to leave her Forest Hills apartment, he yanked the dog from her hands and threw it on the floor. They said Honey began bleeding form the ears and died about 15 minutes later.

Belalcazar said her 11-year-old daughter was in the house when the incident happened, but did not see Hernandez’s alleged actions.

“I didn’t let her in, because I didn’t want her to see the dog like that,” she said.

Hernandez reportedly ran off but police tracked him down and convinced him to turn himself in.

Hernandez was booked on criminal mischief and animal cruelty.

