Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy

Italian lawmakers brawl in parliament: video

Italian lawmaker Leonardo Donno leaves chamber in wheelchair, reports say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Brawl erupts in Italian parliament Video

Brawl erupts in Italian parliament

Italian lawmakers caught on video fighting during vote on government bill. (Credit: Guiseppe Conte via Facebook)

A video has captured a wild brawl erupting in Italy’s parliament that reportedly forced a lawmaker to leave the chamber in a wheelchair. 

The incident happened Wednesday during a vote on a controversial government bill to give Italy’s regions greater autonomy, according to Politico. It reported that it began when Leonardo Donno of the Five Star Movement party – who is in opposition to the reform – thrust an Italian flag into the face of Roberto Calderoli, the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies. 

Footage then shows two parliamentary clerks in the Chamber of Deputies trying to break up the pair before other lawmakers joined the fray, with one throwing punches at Donno. 

"Among the various kicks, I also received a very strong punch to the sternum and I collapsed because I couldn’t breathe," Donno was quoted by Politico as saying to local media.  

SPOTLIGHT ON ITALY’S MELONI AS SHE HOSTS BIDEN, G-7 LEADERS DURING ONGOING GLOBAL CRISES 

Italy lawmakers fighting

A brawl erupted in the Italian parliament Wednesday during a vote on a government bill. (Reuters/Guiseppe Conte via Facebook)

He was eventually taken away from the scene in a wheelchair, Reuters reports. 

AMANDA KNOX ‘FLABBERGASTED’ AFTER ITALIAN SUPREME COURT CONVICTION IN SLANDER CASE 

Italian parliament brawl

The fight began when one Italian lawmaker presented an Italian flag to the face of another. (Reuters/Guiseppe Conte via Facebook)

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani later told Sky TG24 following the brawl that "I have no words." 

"We need to set another example, not punches to resolve political problems," he said. "It’s not braggadocio, it’s not shouting, it’s ideas that need to be explained well to persuade voters." 

Lawmakers scuffle in Italian parliament

The fight quickly escalated Wednesday in Italian parliament. (Reuters/Guiseppe Conte via Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Debate on the bill is now reportedly set to continue Thursday. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.