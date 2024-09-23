Israel hammers Hezbollah with strikes, issues warning on where it may hit next

Israel’s military says an "extensive" wave of airstrikes has hit more than 300 Hezbollah targets Monday as residents of southern Lebanon reportedly are receiving text messages warning them to stay away from buildings where the terrorist group is storing weapons.

The strikes are in response to Hezbollah launching around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel on Sunday following Israeli military operations that resulted in the deaths of multiple top Hezbollah commanders.

"If you are in a building housing weapons for Hezbollah, move away from the village until further notice," reads a text message in Arabic that residents of Lebanon have been receiving, according to local media reports cited by the Associated Press.

The Lebanese Health Ministry is asking hospitals in southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa valley to postpone surgeries that could be done later. The ministry said in a statement that its request aimed to keep hospitals ready to deal with people wounded by "Israel’s expanding aggression on Lebanon."

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Monday’s strikes from Israel hit a forested area in the central province of Byblos, about 81 miles north of the Israeli-Lebanese border, for the first time since the exchanges between the two sides began in October, according to the AP. No injuries were reported there.

Israel also bombed targets in the northeastern Baalbek and Hermel regions, where a shepherd was killed and two family members were wounded, the National News Agency said. It added that a total of 30 people were wounded in the strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that "[s]o far over 300 Hezbollah targets have been struck today," and that it is "currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon."

"I repeat and reiterate: Israel does not seek war. But we have the right and the duty to defend our people," Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X, sharing a video he claims "shows how Hezbollah stores and launches missiles in civilian areas and homes."

"Thousands and thousands of long-range rockets are kept in houses, living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens, and then launched with the sole intention of killing our people. Would you accept this in your or your neighbor’s home?" Herzog asked. "What nation would accept its citizens living under such a threat from its neighbors?"

The latest escalation between Israeli forces and Hezbollah comes as Lebanon is still reeling from a series of explosions that hit pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. The explosions killed at least 37 people and wounded about 3,000, according to local officials. The attacks were widely blamed on Israel, which has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Kassem, said Sunday's rocket attack against Israel was just the beginning of what is now an "open-ended battle."

Hezbollah first began firing into Israel a day after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, in what it said was an attempt to pin down Israeli forces to help Hamas in Gaza.

