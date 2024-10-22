Israel busts Iranian plot to assassinate mayor of a 'major Israeli city'

An Iranian plot to assassinate a "senior Israeli scientist and a mayor of a major Israeli city" has been busted, with seven suspects from Jerusalem being taken into custody, officials say.

The individuals from Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood – who also were tasked with bombing a police car and throwing a grenade at a house -- were promised a $53,000 payment for their efforts, according to a joint statement from Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, and the Israeli Police.

"These individuals, under Iranian direction, planned to assassinate a senior Israeli scientist and a mayor of a major Israeli city," the statement said.

"An investigation revealed an Iranian intelligence network aiming to recruit Israeli citizens for missions in Israel," it added. "A 23-year-old suspect from Jerusalem was in contact with a foreign agent, recruiting others for tasks like graffiti spraying, vehicle arson in Ein Kerem, and intelligence gathering."

ISRAEL BREAKS UP IRANIAN SPY RING, ARRESTS 7 OF ITS OWN CITIZENS

Israeli officials say the suspects were arrested near the scientist’s home after photographing it in exchange for around $132, as part of the leadup to the assassination attempt.

"Searches revealed 50,000 shekels, a fake police license plate, and numerous credit cards," the officials added, noting that "charges for serious security offenses" are expected to be filed.

A senior Shin Bet official said "Scientists, mayors, security officials, and other prominent Israelis are targets for Iranian agents" and that the investigation "underscores Iran’s efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for terrorism."

BLINKEN ARRIVES IN ISRAEL AS BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION FACES SCRUTINY OVER COMPROMISING JERUSALEM’S SECURITY

The arrests come after Israeli security agencies on Monday said they had uncovered and stopped an Iranian spy ring operating out of northern Israel.

Those seven suspects, residents of Haifa and other areas across northern Israel, are suspected of gathering intelligence on Israeli military bases, including air force and naval installations, as well as Israel’s infamous Iron Dome defense system.

The accused are also suspected of relaying information to Iranian intelligence on Israel’s critical energy infrastructure, including its largest power station in Hadera – a tactic that could suggest Iran may look to utilize a strategy long held by its top ally Russia, which has frequently targeted Ukraine's energy systems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Shin Bet, the spy network provided Iranian intelligence agents with critical information using sophisticated equipment to photograph sensitive locations in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars, some made using cryptocurrency, reported Israeli news agency TPS.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.