South Korea

Impeached South Korean president detained weeks after martial law chaos

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest comes weeks after his short-lived martial law declaration

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
South Korea’s opposition parties moved Wednesday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korean law enforcement detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, bringing him in for questioning following his short-lived martial law declaration last month. Yoon reportedly said he was cooperating with the anti-corruption probe to avoid violence.

"Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed," Yonhap, one of the country’s largest news outlets, quoted Yoon as saying in a statement. Yoon was reportedly referring to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO).

Law enforcement deployed some 3,000 personnel to Yoon’s compound, which was surrounded by protesters both opposing and supporting the embattled leader, according to Yonhap. After detaining Yoon, authorities have 48 hours to seek a warrant for his formal arrest, according to Yonhap.

Officers close in on Yoon residence

Police officers and investigators of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials pass through the entrance to the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as authorities are seeking to execute an arrest warrant, in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 15, 2025. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Yoon is referred to as "ringleader of insurrection" in a search warrant, Reuters reported.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT LIFTS MARTIAL LAW AFTER LAWMAKERS REJECT MOVE

"As I have repeatedly emphasized the need for prevention of physical conflict between state agencies," acting President Choi Sang-mok said in a statement Wednesday. "I will sternly hold those responsible if unfortunate events occur."

A previous attempt to detain Yoon was called off on Jan. 3, which ended in a six-hour-long standoff between military guards and the president's security staff. Following the incident, the CIO expressed "serious regret about the attitude of the suspect, who did not respond to a process by law." Following the failed arrest, Yoon remained at his compound surrounded by his security team.

South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon on Jan. 15, 2025. Yoon was arrested on Jan. 15 over his failed martial law bid, after hundreds of anti-graft investigators and police raided his residence to end a weekslong standoff.

South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon on Jan. 15, 2025. Yoon was arrested on Jan. 15 over his failed martial law bid, after hundreds of anti-graft investigators and police raided his residence to end a weekslong standoff. (STR/KOREA POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH KOREA’S IMPEACHED PRESIDENT AVOIDS ARREST ATTEMPT AFTER HOURSLONG STANDOFF

Executing a warrant for Yoon's arrest has proven difficult for investigators, as the president's legal counsel insists it is impossible to do so under a law barring non-consensual searches of locations potentially linked to military secrets.

Following his failure to arrive for questioning about the martial law fiasco, a warrant for Yoon’s arrest was issued on Dec. 31.

Protesters march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Protesters march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR IMPEACHED SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT AS POLITICAL CRISIS DEEPENS

On Dec. 3, Yoon declared martial law, vowing to get rid of "anti-state" forces. Yoon also accused the country’s parliament of sympathizing with North Korea. The parliament’s speaker and the leader of Yoon’s own party opposed the declaration. Yoon was suspended on Dec. 14 in a 204-85 vote.

Attorneys for Yoon maintain that the probe was not legal and classified the warrants as being part of an attempt to publicly humiliate the embattled leader.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

