South Korea

South Korean president lifts martial law after lawmakers reject move

The demand for the lift came less than three hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Protesters enter South Korean parliament after martial law declared Video

Protesters enter South Korean parliament after martial law declared

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the South Korean Parliament Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. (Associated Press)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted his martial law declaration after lawmakers rejected the move following Yoon's vow to eliminate "anti-state" forces in a serious challenge to the country's Parliament, which he accused of sympathizing with North Korea. 

The Tuesday night declaration was vocally opposed by the speaker of Parliament and even the leader of Yoon's own party, Han Dong-hoon, who has clashed with the president over his handling of recent scandals, Reuters reported. 

Shortly after Yoon made his announcement, people began gathering outside the Parliament building, some of them shouting: "Withdraw emergency martial law!" while scuffling with troops. Under South Korean law, the president must lift martial law if the Parliament demands it with a majority vote. 

South Korean troops

National Assembly employees spray a fire extinguisher towards soldiers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.  ((Cho Da-un/Yonhap via AP)

All 190 lawmakers who participated in the vote supported the lifting of martial law. Television footage showed soldiers who had been stationed at Parliament leaving the site after the vote.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was monitoring the situation and that U.S. forces were in close contact with their South Korean counterparts. 

"The U.S. government writ large is in contact with the Republic of Korea," Ryder told reporters. 

Ryder was not aware of any changes to any force posture for the 28,500 U.S. service members stationed in the country. 

South Korean parliament

People gather to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.  (Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

In an unannounced address broadcast live late at night on YTN, Yoon said he had no choice but to take drastic measures to protect South Korean freedoms and the constitutional order. He said opposition parties have taken the parliamentary process hostage and thrown the country into crisis.

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," he said. 

He added that martial law would help "rebuild and protect" the country from "falling into the depths of national ruin." 

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)  (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Yoon's’s surprising move hearkened back to an authoritarian era not seen since the 1980s.

The liberal Democratic Party has controlled South Korea's single-chamber National Assembly since Yoon, a former top prosecutor, took office in 2022. Those in the opposition have repeatedly thwarted Yoon's agenda and the president has had low approval ratings.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo and the Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.