Hezbollah fires rocket salvo at northern Israel, Iranian leader vows 'Axis of Resistance' will continue

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into northern Israel, including near the city of Haifa, on Saturday after the Israeli military said more than 100 projectiles crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

The Lebanese terror group said its "large salvo" of rockets hit a military base east of Haifa, AFP News reported. The Israel Defense Forces said approximately 180 projectiles were fired by Hezbollah, which has vowed to escalate its war against Israel after IDF strikes killed senior Hezbollah leaders.

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement.

At least five people suffered shrapnel injuries in Kiryat Ata, in the city of Haifa, the emergency service provider Magen David Adom said, according to AFP.

UAV LAUNCHED TOWARD ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU'S PRIVATE RESIDENCE IN CAESAREA

A rocket reportedly damaged a three-story building and burned two cars in Kiryat Ata, the outlet said.

The Saturday attacks followed after a UAV was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the coastal city of Caesarea.

Netanyahu and his wife were not home when the incident happened, his spokesperson told Fox News. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has stepped up its attacks on Israel in recent weeks after the IDF successfully sabotaged the terror group's electronic communications and killed its senior leaders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his replacement.

Israel struck another great blow against Iran's proxy groups this week with the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Hezbollah and Hamas, along with other proxy groups, comprise an "Axis of Resistance" that Iran has used to oppose Israel and the U.S. and wield power in the Middle East for decades.

Speaking on Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sinwar's death would not stop the "Axis of Resistance" and that Hamas would live on.

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement. "Hamas is alive and will remain alive."

Sinwar, the architect of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.

"He was a shining face of resistance and struggle. With a steely resolve, he stood against the oppressive and aggressive enemy. With wisdom and courage, he dealt them the irreparable blow of October 7 that has been recorded in the history of this region. Then, with honor and pride, he ascended to the heavens of the martyrs," said Khamenei.

"As always, we will remain by the side of the sincere fighters and combatants, by God's grace and help."

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Reuters contributed to this report.