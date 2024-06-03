Body found near Greek beach with 22-pound barbell attached to leg, coast guard says

The body of an unidentified man was found off Schinias Beach near Marathon, northeast of the Greek capital.

The body of an unidentified man was recovered Sunday off a beach northeast of the Greek capital with a 22-pound barbell attached to his leg with a rope, the coast guard said.

Authorities were alerted to the presence of the body at Schinias Beach near the town of Marathon, early Sunday afternoon.

A diver retrieved the body about 110 yards from shore.

An ambulance took the body to a hospital where the man’s death was confirmed. According to authorities, the body had been in the water for several days.

The man was estimated to be 40-45 years old. An autopsy was to take place later. Authorities at the nearby port of Rafina were investigating.

Schinias Beach usually attracts large crowds.