Europe

Body found near Greek beach with 22-pound barbell attached to leg, coast guard says

The body was retrieved by a diver in Schinias Beach near the town of Marathon

  • The body of an unidentified man was found off Schinias Beach near Marathon, northeast of the Greek capital.
  • The body had a 22-pound barbell attached with a rope.
  • Authorities in the nearby port of Rafina are conducting an investigation.

The body of an unidentified man was recovered Sunday off a beach northeast of the Greek capital with a 22-pound barbell attached to his leg with a rope, the coast guard said.

Authorities were alerted to the presence of the body at Schinias Beach near the town of Marathon, early Sunday afternoon. 

A diver retrieved the body about 110 yards from shore.

An ambulance took the body to a hospital where the man’s death was confirmed. According to authorities, the body had been in the water for several days.

Rafina

A seafront promenade is seen at the port town of Rafina near Athens on April 29, 2020. Authorities in Rafina are investigating after the body of an unidentified man was recovered on Sunday off a beach northeast of Athens with a 22-pound barbell attached to his leg with a rope. (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The man was estimated to be 40-45 years old. An autopsy was to take place later. Authorities at the nearby port of Rafina were investigating.

Schinias Beach usually attracts large crowds.