Australia

Woman responsible for nearly half of country's aircraft noise complaints last year: report

A Perth resident made 20,716 complaints about aircraft noise from a flight path above her home

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An Australian woman was so annoyed with the sounds from the flight path that traversed her home, that she logged so many aircraft noise complaints that they accounted for nearly half of such grievances made in the country last year. 

The unidentified resident from Perth complained about the sound of overflying aircraft 20,716 times last year, according to data provided by Airservices Australia, which is responsible for managing air traffic in Australian airspace.

Plane in Gdansk

Plane taxiing on runway. ((Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

A distant second was a complainant from near Brisbane, who made 4,071 complaints, Business Insider reported. 

The data is part of a submission to the Australian Senate amid an inquiry into the impact of aircraft noise on cities and regional centers.

Airplane in sky

Experts say that noise pollution from aircraft can pose serious health risks. (iStock)

Noise from flight paths can involve negative health impacts. 

A study conducted at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport found that loud noise from aircraft can have financial ramifications for nearby residents, citing lost productivity and the need for medical treatment.

Southwest planes in Baltimore, Maryland

Two planes at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). ( BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

The medical costs associated with noise pollution for those living near the airport would be $800 million over 30 years, according to the study. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.