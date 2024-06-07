YouTuber charged with shooting fireworks from helicopter at Lamborghini in California desert video stunt

A YouTube star has been arrested and faces federal charges for allegedly directing a video in which fireworks were shot from a helicopter at a Lamborghini in the desert outside Los Angeles last year.

The Justice Department alleges that Suk Min Choi, 24, known as"Alex Choi," a Los Angeles resident, directed the video, titled "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks," that showed two women in a helicopter repeatedly shooting fireworks at the luxury vehicle in San Bernardino County.

The chopper was flying near the ground and without the necessary permits, prosecutors said. In the video, Choi pressed a "fire missiles" button while the women shot at the sports car, prosecutors said Thursday.

"After shooting what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video. During this portion of the video, Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot," the Justice Department said in a news release.

In the video, Choi thanked a camera company for "being a part of my crazy stupid ideas." He also said that the group who helped make the film "f***** up" at one point "because I forgot to tell my friend how to use a torch," authorities said.

Choi, who has 924,000 subscribers on YouTube and another 1.2 million on Instagram, ended the filming when someone asked him if they would shoot again, authorities said.

"No, that’s it. We’re out of fireworks, right?" he allegedly responded.

Choi faces one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

The 11-minute video, which is no longer posted on his social media accounts, appears to show the helicopter chasing the speeding vehicle while shooting the fireworks in its direction.

Authorities believe the footage was shot sometime in June 2023 at the El Mirage Dry Lakebed. Prosecutors said Choi never obtained a permit, including approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, for the shoot and purchased the fireworks, which are illegal in California, in Nevada.

Choi faces 10 years in federal prison if convicted.