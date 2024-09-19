Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wyoming

Yellowstone hiker airlifted to hospital with third-degree burns after walking off-trail near Old Faithful

The woman suffered second and third-degree burns while walking near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Tourists run away as Yellowstone explosion blasts debris, smoke in air Video

Tourists run away as Yellowstone explosion blasts debris, smoke in air

Yellowstones Biscuit Basin exploded Tuesday, leaving tourists scrambling to escape the rubble. (Credit: Vlada March via Storyful)

A 60-year-old hiker was burned by scalding water while walking off-trail in a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, injuries which required her being airlifted to hospital by helicopter, the National Park Service (NPS) has announced.

The woman, from New Hampshire, was walking off-trail in the afternoon with her husband and leashed dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she broke through a thin crust over scalding water and suffered second and third-degree burns to her lower leg, officials said.  

The woman and her husband went to a park medical clinic where they were evaluated. The woman was then transported via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, which is about 90 miles away from the Wyoming park, for further treatment. 

SEE IT: YELLOWSTONE'S BISCUIT BASIN EXPLODES AS TOURISTS RUN AWAY FROM FALLING DEBRIS

A woman at Yellowstone National Park

A woman at Yellowstone National Park looks on. A hiker was airlifted to hospital with burns from "scalding water" while walking off-trail in a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the National Park Service said. (Daniel SLIM/AFP)

The husband and dog were not injured, officials said.

The NPS says visitors should stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution as the ground in these areas is fragile and thin with scalding water just below the surface. 

Pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas. 

YELLOWSTONE AT 152 YEARS OLD: HERE ARE 152 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT AMERICA'S FIRST NATIONAL PARK

Yellowstone old faithful geyser

Tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting on schedule at Yellowstone National Park. A 60-year-old woman was burned by "scalding water" while walking off-trail at a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the National Park Service said. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Water temperatures can exceed 400°F deep within the plumbing system of Old Faithful, the park’s most famous geyser. Geysers and other thermal features are evidence of ongoing volcanic activity beneath the park’s surface.

This is the first known thermal injury at the park this year, the NPS said. Monday’s incident is under investigation and no further information was provided.

The most recent thermal death occurred in July 2022 when a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles died in an unwitnessed incident at a hot spring in the West Thumb Geyser Basin. The man’s shoe was found floating in a hot spring weeks after he had disappeared. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Old faithful in Yellowstone

The sinter cone of the Old Faithful Geyser steaming between eruptions in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Jon G. Fuller/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In June 2016, an Oregon man died after slipping and falling into a scalding hot spring while looking for a place to "hot pot," the forbidden practice of soaking in one of the park's thermal features.

Yellowstone is famous for its wildlife, scenery, geysers and hot springs, with more than 4.5 million people visiting the park in 2023. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.