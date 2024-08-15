Woman tries to run boyfriend over with car en route to couples therapy session: police

A 30-year-old Minnesota woman is in custody after an incident on the way to couples therapy.



Veronica Roleen Gast was arrested for second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, bodily harm, gross negligence, and domestic assault, according to an affidavit obtained by Crime Online.

Gast was driving to a couples therapy appointment with her boyfriend when the incident occurred on Wednesday. Before the incident, Gast and her boyfriend had been a couple for about one year.



According to Crime Online, while driving on the way to the therapist, Gast's boyfriend announced he was breaking up their relationship and requested to be taken home.

Gast then allegedly suddenly stopped her car and demanded her boyfriend exit the vehicle. According to the affidavit obtained by Crime Online, the victim, her boyfriend, passed in front of her car to get to a nearby sidewalk.



When her boyfriend passed the front of the vehicle, Gast allegedly made eye contact before hitting the gas pedal in an attempt to run him over, according to the affidavit obtained by Crime Online.



He then smashed into the windshield after rolling across the hood of the vehicle. He shattered the windshield, lacerating his right elbow in the process.

"The defendant admitted that as she was pulling away, she hit the victim with her vehicle. The defendant said she slowed down and stopped to call the police," a police report obtained by Crime Online said.

"The defendant said she was in shock at hitting the victim, so she did not stop right away, but let off the gas," the report continued.

While in custody, Gast claimed her cracked windshield was caused by her boyfriend punching the glass, not his body weight. It is unknown if she also sustained any injuries.



The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.