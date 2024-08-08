Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago

Woman dies at Chicago's O'Hare Airport after getting caught in baggage carousel in restricted area

Officials said woman was found entangled in the conveyor belt system used to move baggage

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was killed in a freak accident involving a baggage carousel inside a restricted area of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, an airport employee was inspecting a baggage handling area in Terminal 5 when the dead woman was found, Fox 32 reported.

The woman, who investigators believe is 57, reportedly entered the restricted area just before 2:30 a.m. and was wearing flip-flops. She was found entangled in the conveyor belt system used to move baggage, according to the fire department.

Security footage only captured her walking into the area but did not show how she died, according to The Associated Press.  

LAPTOP CATCHES FIRE DURING BOARDING OF AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT IN SAN FRANCISCO

Baggage claim inside O'Hare International Airport

Firefighters found a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage-processing area at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. (FOX 32 Chicago)

The woman was pronounced dead at the airport.  

Police and fire crews responded and noted that while the area is not highly secured, passengers are not supposed to be there.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE BLOWS TIRE MOMENTS BEFORE TAKEOFF WITH VISIBLE SMOKE, FLAMES IN STARTLING VIDEO

O'Hare airport

Travelers walk to gates at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. A woman died after she got caught up in a baggage carousel. (iStock)

Chicago Police are investigating the incident.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the identity of the woman or her cause of death. 

MIGRANTS SLEEPING AT BOSTON AIRPORT TO BE REMOVED AS BAN GOES INTO EFFECT

Control tower at O'Hare

It's unclear how or why the woman entered the restricted area. (Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear why the woman was at the airport, but authorities told Fox 32 they do not believe the woman was an airport employee.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chicago Police and the Chicago Fire Department for comment about the incident but have not yet heard back. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.