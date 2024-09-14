Wittenberg University in Ohio cancels events, increases security after shooting threat

A university in Ohio announced it is canceling campus activities on Sunday and is increasing the number of police officers on campus after receiving a shooting threat.

"Wittenberg University is currently taking extreme precautions following an email that threatened a potential shooting on campus tomorrow, Sunday, September 15, 2024. The message targeted Haitian members of our community," the university, located in Springfield, said in an alert to students.

In the statement, Wittenberg Police said it is cooperating with the Springfield Police Division and the FBI to investigate the shooting threat.

Students, faculty and staff are urged to be cautious and alert of their surroundings. Anyone who will be on or near campus should prepare for additional instructions or a potential lockdown.

All campus activities scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

"University administrators recognize that the city of Springfield has experienced an increase of threats to local government, businesses, and schools in the past week," the university said. "We take this threat seriously and will provide updates to the campus as we learn more about the situation."

The alert comes amid national attention given to Springfield and its Haitian migrants from former President Trump, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance R-Ohio, and others.

In the alert, the university provided several safety tips for students and those who visit the campus.

"Always be aware of your surroundings when you are out and about on campus or in the community. Close and lock your room door when you are sleeping or studying in your room. Report unusual activities or suspicious individuals immediately to the campus police, including those outside of residence halls and housing. Be alert of strangers who might attend gatherings at your residence and take action to address their presence by calling Wittenberg Police to respond. Do not allow others to ‘tailgate’ behind you to gain entry into a secured building or space," the notice read.

It also said: "Threats towards our campus community are unacceptable. We encourage you to report any crime to law enforcement."

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Wittenberg Police Division immediately at its emergency line, 937-327-6363. The non-emergency line is 937-327-6231.

Springfield, a city of roughly 60,000, has seen its Haitian population grow in recent years. The city says the Haitian migrants are in the country legally under a federal program that allows them to temporarily be there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.