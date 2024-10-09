Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Whistleblower claims Secret Service ‘painting a false picture’ of protection for Trump: Hawley

The whistleblower allegations claim government auditors are being denied access to certain Trump campaign event

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The Secret Service needs to level with the American people: Sen. Josh Hawley Video

The Secret Service needs to level with the American people: Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., discusses new whistleblower allegations about former President Trump's Secret Service protection on 'Hannity.'

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley sent letters to U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leaders on Wednesday detailing a new whistleblower claim that Secret Service leadership is trying to hide the level of protection given to former President Donald Trump.

The letter to USSS Director Ronald Rowe and DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari alleges a whistleblower’s claims that government auditors are being denied access to certain Trump campaign events in an effort to hide these apparent protection shortfalls for the former president.

"You of course have publicly stated that former President Trump is receiving ‘the highest level of Secret Service protection’ and that ‘he’s getting everything.’ This new whistleblower information troublingly contradicts your public statements," Hawley wrote in his letter to Rowe.

In his letter to Cuffari, Hawley said the new whistleblower allegations say "Secret Service headquarters blocked several of your auditors from accessing recent Trump campaign events."

NEW WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS ON FIRST TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ‘HIGHLY DAMAGING’ TO SECRET SERVICE: HAWLEY

A split image of Sen. Josh Hawley and USSS Acting Director Ronald Rowe

Sen. Josh Hawley, left, sent a letter to USSS Director Ronald Rowe asking about whistleblower claims regarding vulnerabilities at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle and Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg)

"The Secret Service whistleblower alleges that the denial was in order to hide the fact that the former president is not receiving a consistent level of protective assets for all of his engagements," Hawley wrote. "[Y]ou should be aware of these allegations, which indicate that the Secret Service is not in fact cooperating with your auditors and is instead painting a false picture."

The Secret Service could not immediately be reached for comment.

Former President Trump taken away by Secret Service after an attempted assassination.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist in the air defiantly after an attempted assassination left him with a wounded ear in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN-HARRIS 'RHETORIC' FOR LATEST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, SAYS HE WILL 'SAVE THE COUNTRY'

Since the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, Hawley has been collecting whistleblower claims to expose potential USSS deficits and errors.

About two months after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks shot Trump in the ear, Hawley released a wide-ranging whistleblower report detailing various allegations against the agency.

Speakers at the press conference with an update on the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump

Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the U.S. Secret Service addresses the media at a press conference with updates on the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Hawley found a "compounding pattern of negligence, sloppiness, and gross incompetence that goes back years, all of which culminated in an assassination attempt that came inches from succeeding," the report read.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee passed Hawley’s legislation requiring DHS to submit all information regarding the July 13 and Sept. 15 assassination attempts against Trump.

Crooks' gunfire during the first assassination attempt left rally attendee Corey Comperatore, a husband and father of two, dead. Crooks also shot and critically wounded two other rally attendees, James Copenhaver and David Dutch.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.