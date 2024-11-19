Utah authorities offering $30k reward for information on shooting death of wild horse

Authorities in Utah are offering a $30,000 reward for information related to the shooting death of a federally protected wild horse in the Onaqui Herd Management Area.

The male horse, identified as Pyrite/Goldie/Glory by the Onaqui Catalogue, was found dead on Nov. 10 approximately three miles southwest of Simpson Springs in Tooele County, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Utah State Office.

Evidence leads authorities to believe the horse was shot during the week of Nov. 3 and died from his injuries over the weekend.

A member of the public found the horse and reported his death to the agency, prompting a formal investigation once authorities confirmed the horse had been shot.

"At this time, we are grieving. Pyrite was an eye-catching young palomino stallion who was a favorite of many who visited the range," the Onaqui Catalogue wrote on Facebook. "Please help us honor him by sharing your memories and tag us in your photos of him. We’d love to share them in our stories."

The organization said to remember that the horse's body and the surrounding territory are involved in an active investigation.

"Please be respectful of this and give the Bureau of Land Management and Authorities the time and space to work," the Onaqui Catalogue wrote.

The death of Pyrite marks the third wild horse shot to death in the Onaqui HMA since March 2023.

"Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine," Bureau of Land Management West Desert District Manager Mike Gates said when the first two horses were killed last year. "The BLM takes our responsibility seriously to protect these animals and is committed to holding accountable whomever is responsible for this unconscionable act."

Multiple agencies have put together a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Pyrite's death.

The reward breaks down as follows: Onaqui Catalogue Foundation ($1,500), Wild Beauty Foundation ($2,500), Bureau of Land Management ($5,000), Red Birds Trust ($5,000), Wild Horse Education ($5,000), Rewilding America Now ($5,000) and American Wild Horse Conservation ($6,000).

Anyone with information related to shooting in the area from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, the horse's death or suspicious activity in general can contact the Utah Law Enforcement tip line at 800-722-3998.