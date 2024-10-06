Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in police raid at Texas apartment complex

San Antonio police chief tells Tren de Aragua that authorities are 'coming for you'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Multiple members of Tren de Aragua (TDA) were arrested Saturday after police in Texas raided a vacant apartment complex that the violent Venezuelan gang was "in control of" and using to commit crimes, authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies conducted the raid after receiving multiple complaints about narcotics violations, human trafficking and threats to apartment personnel at the complex, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at a news conference.

"We had information that members of the transnational gang Tren de Agua were in control of the area and committing various crimes," McManus said.

Authorities cleared nearly 300 vacant apartments at the complex and arrested 19 of 20 individuals taken into custody. McManus said 15 of those individuals had detainers and several had confirmed warrants. 

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus confirmed that four of the individuals arrested were members of Tren de Aragua. (KAAB)

McManus said four of those taken into custody were confirmed to be members of the transnational gang Tren de Aragua, adding that one acted as an enforcer for the violent gang.

Border Patrol agent

McManus said the operation was carried out by San Antonio police, the Texas Anti-Gang Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI, Border Patrol and the Department of Home Security. ( Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

The four TDA members are currently in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the chief said.

The gang was known to be operating in the area for "several months," according to McManus, and the investigation into the illegal activity had been ongoing for weeks.

"We assure the community and members of the public that we are committed to their safety and we are on top of this TDA issue that seems to have become very public lately," the chief said.

NYPD warns TdA gang members taking over NYC migrant shelters Video

McManus told reporters that law enforcement has "other places we are going to hit" to rout out the violent gang.

"We’re on to you, and we’re coming for you," the police chief said. "We know where you are and we’re coming for you."

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.