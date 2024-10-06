Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in police raid at Texas apartment complex

Multiple members of Tren de Aragua (TDA) were arrested Saturday after police in Texas raided a vacant apartment complex that the violent Venezuelan gang was "in control of" and using to commit crimes, authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies conducted the raid after receiving multiple complaints about narcotics violations, human trafficking and threats to apartment personnel at the complex, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at a news conference.

"We had information that members of the transnational gang Tren de Agua were in control of the area and committing various crimes," McManus said.

Authorities cleared nearly 300 vacant apartments at the complex and arrested 19 of 20 individuals taken into custody. McManus said 15 of those individuals had detainers and several had confirmed warrants.

McManus said four of those taken into custody were confirmed to be members of the transnational gang Tren de Aragua, adding that one acted as an enforcer for the violent gang.

The four TDA members are currently in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the chief said.

The gang was known to be operating in the area for "several months," according to McManus, and the investigation into the illegal activity had been ongoing for weeks.

"We assure the community and members of the public that we are committed to their safety and we are on top of this TDA issue that seems to have become very public lately," the chief said.

McManus told reporters that law enforcement has "other places we are going to hit" to rout out the violent gang.

"We’re on to you, and we’re coming for you," the police chief said. "We know where you are and we’re coming for you."

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.