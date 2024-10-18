Texas troopers find 134 illegal immigrants near border, some from Iran, authorities say

A large group of illegal immigrants was spotted in Texas near the southern border, including some from Iran and Africa, authorities said.

Video footage captured from a drone shows 134 migrants in Maverick County on Thursday, which sits on the Texas-Mexico border, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The group included 32 unaccompanied children and minors and seven special interest immigrants from Iran and Angola. Special interest immigrants are those who potentially pose a national security risk to the U.S.

The designation means that the travel and behavior patterns of such individuals could indicate a possible nexus to nefarious activity, including terrorism, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) states.

Earlier this month, dozens of illegal immigrants from countries linked to extensive terrorist activity were caught at the southern border in Texas.

Some hailed from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and India.

"It is this type of activity, these attempted illegal crossings between the ports of entry by people coming from areas that are hot spots for terrorist activity that clearly highlight the concerns of Governor Abbott and the state of Texas," DPS Director Steven McCraw said at the time.

"These are not illegal immigrants seeking asylum — these are people trying to cross into the United States undetected who may also be trying to do us harm," he added.

The DHS issued its annual threat assessment earlier this month warning of migrants with terrorist ties.

"Over the next year, we expect some individuals with terrorism ties and some criminal actors will continue their efforts to exploit migration flows and the complex border security environment to enter the United States," the assessment states.

"Individuals with potential terrorism connections continue to attempt to enter the Homeland at both the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders and also through the immigration system," it continued.