Texas man allegedly kidnapped rideshare driver, forced to drive 1,000 miles to Miami: authorities

A Texas man faces federal charges after he allegedly kidnapped a rideshare driver at gunpoint and forced the driver to take them to South Florida, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a press release that 23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez has been charged in a Miami federal court on kidnapping, carjacking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

The criminal complaint alleges that a rideshare driver was working in Arlington, Texas, at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 when Pastran Hernandez ordered a ride and was picked up.

The suspect reportedly ordered a ride to a gas station that was closed, and when the two arrived, Pastran Hernandez allegedly pulled out a gun and loaded a round into the chamber.

Pastran Hernandez then reportedly threatened to tie up and place the driver in the back of the vehicle, but instead demanded the driver take him to South Florida, more than 1,000 miles away.

The attorney’s office said when the driver arrived in Florida, Pastran Hernandez spoke about his plan to kidnap another victim for ransom.

On Aug. 19, the suspect also made the driver go to a store in Hialeah, Florida to purchase supplies for the second kidnapping, but instead of following through with the passenger’s demands, the driver fled.

Police later arrested Pastran Hernandez and allegedly found him in possession of a bag containing a loaded gun.

Pastran Hernandez appeared in Miami federal court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain detained. He has a pre-trial detention hearing scheduled for Monday, followed by an arraignment hearing on Sept. 3.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the rideshare company for verification that the incident occurred with one of its drivers, and for further comment.