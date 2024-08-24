Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas man allegedly kidnapped rideshare driver, forced to drive 1,000 miles to Miami: authorities

Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez is charged with kidnapping, carjacking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Ready or not, self-driving robo rides are rolling into reality Video

Ready or not, self-driving robo rides are rolling into reality

Accessibili-D is a free autonomous shuttle program for Detroit residents 62 and over.

A Texas man faces federal charges after he allegedly kidnapped a rideshare driver at gunpoint and forced the driver to take them to South Florida, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a press release that 23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez has been charged in a Miami federal court on kidnapping, carjacking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

The criminal complaint alleges that a rideshare driver was working in Arlington, Texas, at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 when Pastran Hernandez ordered a ride and was picked up.

The suspect reportedly ordered a ride to a gas station that was closed, and when the two arrived, Pastran Hernandez allegedly pulled out a gun and loaded a round into the chamber.

UBER DRIVER ALLEGEDLY SHARES SEXUALLY EXPLICIT IMAGES, ATTEMPTS TO KIDNAP FEMALE RIDER IN CALIFORNIA

Miguel-Alejandro-Pastran-Hernandez-Mugshot

Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez is accused of carjacking and kidnapping a rideshare driver and forcing them to drive from Texas to South Florida. (Broward County Sheriffs Office)

Pastran Hernandez then reportedly threatened to tie up and place the driver in the back of the vehicle, but instead demanded the driver take him to South Florida, more than 1,000 miles away.

The attorney’s office said when the driver arrived in Florida, Pastran Hernandez spoke about his plan to kidnap another victim for ransom.

On Aug. 19, the suspect also made the driver go to a store in Hialeah, Florida to purchase supplies for the second kidnapping, but instead of following through with the passenger’s demands, the driver fled.

FATHER TAKES MATTERS INTO HIS OWN HANDS AFTER CATCHING RIDESHARE DRIVER ASSAULTING HIS DAUGHTER: POLICE

Police siren

Police arrested a Texas man after he allegedly forced a rideshare driver to take him from Texas to South Florida. (iStock)

Police later arrested Pastran Hernandez and allegedly found him in possession of a bag containing a loaded gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pastran Hernandez appeared in Miami federal court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain detained. He has a pre-trial detention hearing scheduled for Monday, followed by an arraignment hearing on Sept. 3.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the rideshare company for verification that the incident occurred with one of its drivers, and for further comment.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.