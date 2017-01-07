Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2017

Suspect in Ohio State attack sought to drop college classes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University asked a school academic adviser to let him drop his classes two weeks before the Nov. 28 attack.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2i29Tue ) 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan made the request in an email Nov. 13. The adviser emailed the Somali-born business major the next day saying the deadline for dropping classes had passed.

An Ohio State police officer shot and killed Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

The newspaper obtained the emails from OSU from a public records request.

Authorities believe Artan's attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com