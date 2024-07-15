Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Second suspect arrested in deadly ambush attack on Texas deputy: sheriff

Dremone Francis, 26, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda

A second suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with the ambush killing of a Houston-area deputy last week, according to officials.

Dremone Francis, 26, was charged with capital murder in the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda and has been booked in the Harris County Jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on social media.

Francis' arrest comes after Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer Jr., 44, was arrested and charged Thursday with capital murder.

Dremone Francis mugshot

Dremone Francis, 26, is charged with capital murder and has been booked in the Harris County Jail. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Esqueda, 28, was shot and killed Wednesday night in the line of duty while pursuing a man accused of pistol whipping an employee at the Little Caesars restaurant on Wallisville Road in Houston.

"Our hearts are heavy. He was an amazing young man taken far too soon. He loved being a cop, and he leaves behind a tremendous void," Gonzalez said Thursday during a press conference.

Ronnie Palmer photo on a blue backdrop

Ronnie Palmer, 44, has also been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with Esqueda's death. (Harris County Sheriff)

Palmer is accused of verbally assaulting and pistol whipping a Little Caesars employee after an order he was set to pick up was incorrect. He then fled the restaurant and law enforcement agencies began searching for him following a vehicle description from the employee. 

Esqueda, who was involved in the search, believed he found the car in question and contacted another detective to let them know. He was ambushed while on the phone, according to Harris County authorities.

Backup arrived at the location on Italian Cypress Trail at about 1 a.m. to find Esqueda shot multiple times and his vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Esqueda in uniform in front of a US flag in this portrait provided by the sheriff.

The body of slain Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Esqueda will be escorted to a funeral home Monday morning. (Harris County Sheriff)

Deputies used a patrol vehicle to rush Esqueda, who was in critical condition, to the hospital, where he died.

A formal procession will take place on Monday to escort Esqueda's body to a funeral home.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.