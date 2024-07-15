Second suspect arrested in deadly ambush attack on Texas deputy: sheriff

A second suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with the ambush killing of a Houston-area deputy last week, according to officials.

Dremone Francis, 26, was charged with capital murder in the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda and has been booked in the Harris County Jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on social media.

Francis' arrest comes after Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer Jr., 44, was arrested and charged Thursday with capital murder.

Esqueda, 28, was shot and killed Wednesday night in the line of duty while pursuing a man accused of pistol whipping an employee at the Little Caesars restaurant on Wallisville Road in Houston.

"Our hearts are heavy. He was an amazing young man taken far too soon. He loved being a cop, and he leaves behind a tremendous void," Gonzalez said Thursday during a press conference.

Palmer is accused of verbally assaulting and pistol whipping a Little Caesars employee after an order he was set to pick up was incorrect. He then fled the restaurant and law enforcement agencies began searching for him following a vehicle description from the employee.

Esqueda, who was involved in the search, believed he found the car in question and contacted another detective to let them know. He was ambushed while on the phone, according to Harris County authorities.

Backup arrived at the location on Italian Cypress Trail at about 1 a.m. to find Esqueda shot multiple times and his vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Deputies used a patrol vehicle to rush Esqueda, who was in critical condition, to the hospital, where he died.

A formal procession will take place on Monday to escort Esqueda's body to a funeral home.

