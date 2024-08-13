Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco

WATCH: San Francisco traffic officer circled by masked motorcyclists in tourist area

San Francisco police traffic officer 'antagonized' by bikers, witness says

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
San Francisco motorcyclists caught doing circles around traffic officer Video

San Francisco motorcyclists caught doing circles around traffic officer

Footage recorded by Sanee Iqbal shows group of masked people on motorbikes and dirt bikes whizzing down Lombard Street, before circling the officer at a junction.

A group of masked motorcyclists was caught on video doing donuts and wheelies around a traffic officer in a tourist area, and the police association is saying that if the department was equipped with enough officers then the motorcyclists would be held accountable for their actions.

Sanee Iqbal took the video at a junction with Lombard Street on Aug. 4. The "crookedest street in the world," as it's referred to by San Francisco Travel, is one of the Golden City's most famous sights.  

"It was probably 15 plus of actual bikers," Iqbal told local TV station KGO. "The bikers are coming down the hill and just honking. Later, that's when I see the one, two, three bikers starting to circle – doing wheelies and kind of burning rubber around the officer there."

The videographer said the bikers – some on dirt bikes, some on motorcycles and some on all terrain vehicles (ATVs) – were "definitely antagonizing" the San Francisco Police Department traffic officer, who was wearing a yellow vest while watching what was happening.

MOB OF TEENS FILMED ASSAULTING MAN, BREAKING HIS LEG – 'THIS IS WHAT LA HAS COME TO'

Dirt bikers wheelie in San Francisco

Dirt bikers can be seen doing wheelies around a traffic officer at a popular San Francisco tourist spot on Aug. 4, 2024. (Sanee Iqbal via Storyful)

While tourists watched in awe, Iqbal said no additional police officers showed up and no one was arrested.

"They are nothing more than a bunch of bullies on bikes," a statement from the San Francisco Police Officers Association to KGO said. "They purposefully put the lives and safety of innocent drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians at risk."

Lombard Street aerial view

A view of Lombard Street during warm weather in San Francisco, California, on July 11, 2024. Lombard Street, known as the World's Crookedest Street, is an east-west street in San Francisco that is famous for a steep, one-block section with eight hairpin turns. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The statement from the police union continues on to say, "The challenge with being short over 600 officers is that we do not have the officers on shift we need to instantly respond with the number of officers needed to safely curtail a large group acting with aggression to both bystanders and responding officers. If we had the number of officers we should have, you would have seen a lot more of those bullies in cuffs."

As for the bikers, others told KGO they have been seen at other tourist spots wearing masks without helmets. 

DOG KILLED NEAR MOBILE HOME IN CALIFORNIA, OFFICIALS ISSUE 'WILDLIFE WARNING'

Tourists watch bikers in San Fran

Tourists watch as the motorcyclists circled a traffic officer off Lombard Street in San Francisco, California. (Sanee Iqbal via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither the San Francisco Police Department nor the police union immediately responded to a Fox News Digital request for information and comment. 