WATCH: San Francisco traffic officer circled by masked motorcyclists in tourist area

A group of masked motorcyclists was caught on video doing donuts and wheelies around a traffic officer in a tourist area, and the police association is saying that if the department was equipped with enough officers then the motorcyclists would be held accountable for their actions.

Sanee Iqbal took the video at a junction with Lombard Street on Aug. 4. The "crookedest street in the world," as it's referred to by San Francisco Travel, is one of the Golden City's most famous sights.

"It was probably 15 plus of actual bikers," Iqbal told local TV station KGO. "The bikers are coming down the hill and just honking. Later, that's when I see the one, two, three bikers starting to circle – doing wheelies and kind of burning rubber around the officer there."

The videographer said the bikers – some on dirt bikes, some on motorcycles and some on all terrain vehicles (ATVs) – were "definitely antagonizing" the San Francisco Police Department traffic officer, who was wearing a yellow vest while watching what was happening.

While tourists watched in awe, Iqbal said no additional police officers showed up and no one was arrested.

"They are nothing more than a bunch of bullies on bikes," a statement from the San Francisco Police Officers Association to KGO said. "They purposefully put the lives and safety of innocent drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians at risk."

The statement from the police union continues on to say, "The challenge with being short over 600 officers is that we do not have the officers on shift we need to instantly respond with the number of officers needed to safely curtail a large group acting with aggression to both bystanders and responding officers. If we had the number of officers we should have, you would have seen a lot more of those bullies in cuffs."

As for the bikers, others told KGO they have been seen at other tourist spots wearing masks without helmets.

Neither the San Francisco Police Department nor the police union immediately responded to a Fox News Digital request for information and comment.