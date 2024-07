A Texas woman is grieving the shocking loss of her baby.

Casi Hughes was walking across a street back to her home after watching a fireworks show July 3, when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

"All of a sudden, somebody said watch out, and I looked to my left, and there was a car. And I remember trying to jump out of the way," Hughes, who was eight months pregnant at the time, told FOX 4. "I want to know why they didn’t stop."

She said she realized she had lost her son as she was being flown to a hospital.

"’Y’all need to get the baby. Y’all need to take the baby. Y’all need to cut me open and get the baby,’" she said she kept telling first responders through tears. "And the only thing I remember throughout that whole trip was the look on the flight mate’s face while he was trying to find the heartbeat. And I kept asking him if he could find it or if he heard anything at all, and it was like he wouldn’t even look at me. I just knew as soon as I watched him that he was gone."

The suspect was driving a white or silver passenger vehicle, police said. Investigators are searching for video of the incident but don’t have any suspects yet.

Hughes is also recovering from fractures to her face, back, pelvis and left leg.

Hughes is also a mom to a 20-year-old stepdaughter and a 13-year-old son.

"I've just been taking it day by day," she told FOX 4. "Somebody knows something. I want to know how they sleep at night."

The Palestine Police Department reached out to the public Friday for help identifying a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers' Tip Line at 903-729-8477.

The Palestine Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.