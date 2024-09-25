Police chase hijacked bus in Los Angeles with hostages on board

A bus in Los Angeles was hijacked on Wednesday morning, leading to a pursuit by police officers.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus reportedly had hostages on board.

There was a shooting victim on board as well, according to KTLA.

VIDEO CAPTURES LOS ANGELES HIT-AND-RUN THAT 'SEVERELY INJURED' A 63-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have the bus surrounded in Downtown Los Angeles as of 2:30 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.