Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Police chase hijacked bus in Los Angeles with hostages on board

The bus reportedly had hostages on board

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A bus in Los Angeles was hijacked on Wednesday morning, leading to a pursuit by police officers.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus reportedly had hostages on board.

There was a shooting victim on board as well, according to KTLA.

VIDEO CAPTURES LOS ANGELES HIT-AND-RUN THAT 'SEVERELY INJURED' A 63-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

MTA bus

The bus reportedly had hostages on board. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have the bus surrounded in Downtown Los Angeles as of 2:30 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 