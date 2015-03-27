Pennsylvania Police Hunt 'I Killed Jesus' Vandal

Police are looking for a vandal who spray-painted the message "I killed Jesus" on the marquee of a western Pennsylvania church.

State troopers from the Greensburg barracks say the incident happened sometime Sunday or Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Youngwood. That's about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh, along Route 66.

State police tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the vandal or vandals used blue and black paint to spray the message and the figure of a cross.

