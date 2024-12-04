Oregon prosecutor slams 'leniency' of state law protecting man convicted of 13-year-old girl's rape, murder

An Oregon man, 18, was sentenced to life for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl, and a prosecutor is criticizing a state law that would significantly reduce his time behind bars.

Daniel Ryan Gore may be eligible to leave prison in less than a decade under the law in question, since he was only 16 when the murder was committed.

The state law that would offer Gore protection, Senate Bill 1008, which passed five years ago, prompted heavy criticism from a Washington County prosecutor.

Senior Deputy District Attorney John Gerhard said even the presiding judge in the case was shocked to learn of the protections under the law, according to KPTV.

Gerhard, who prosecuted the case, said he believes Gore is a violent offender who is not being sentenced to the punishment he deserves.

"He should serve the rest of his life in prison based on the crimes he committed," Gerhard told KPTV.

Gore was convicted last month in the 2022 rape and murder of 13-year-old Milana Li in Beaverton, Oregon. Authorities accused him of luring the girl into a wooded area, assaulting her and leaving her body in a creek.

He was sentenced on Monday.

While he was 16 at the time of the crime, he was found fit to be tried as an adult given the severity of his crimes.