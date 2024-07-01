Ohio college student dies in Rome while studying abroad

A University of Dayton student died in Rome last week while studying overseas for the summer, according to a GoFundMe created by family friends and local news.

Connor DiNapoli, a 21-year-old marketing major, "passed away unexpectedly," a description for the GoFundMe page titled "Support for DiNapoli Family in Tragic Loss" reads.

"This loss has left their family shattered, grappling not only with profound grief but also with the unexpected financial burden of arranging his funeral," the description states. "Anyone who knew Connor and his soft heart knows that he was of the kindest souls and a best friend to so many kids in our community."

DiNapoli died on June 27, according to local news outlet WDTN. No information on the circumstances of his death was immediately available.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Connor’s family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community," the university said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

The university's Chapel of the Immaculate Conception "is open for those who may want to offer a prayer or light a candle in remembrance of Connor," the school said, adding that it plans to host a memorial service for DiNapoli in the fall, when students return to campus.

The university is also "providing assistance to fellow UD students abroad. Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling center staff are available for anyone affected by this loss," the school said.