Navy vet dad found dead near resort while at popular vacation destination with family

Michigan police are investigating the mysterious drowning death of a father of two and Navy veteran who was last seen with family at a popular vacation spot in Frankenmuth – a Bavarian-inspired town between Saginaw and Flint.

The Frankenmuth Police Department (FPD) and its dive teams found and recovered Robert Loren Bacon, 52, from the Cass River near Heritage Park on Jan. 4.

Bacon's ex-wife, Melissa McLenna, said Bacon was last seen on Dec. 27 around 7:20 p.m. at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, where he had been attending a family gathering.

"Was going to his car to get something and was coming back to the pool area to join his family," McLenna wrote on Facebook on Dec. 29. "He never returned to his family at the pool. Cell phone is going straight to voicemail."

HUSBAND, WIFE DIE IN SEPARATE ACCIDENTS AFTER CHRISTMAS: ‘UNSPEAKABLE’

The FPD said Bacon's family reported the 52-year-old missing on Dec. 30.

Following an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement entities and teams, along with search dogs and drones, authorities found Bacon in the Cass River and determined his preliminary cause of death to be drowning.

SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOM JENNIFER CRUMBLEY ASKS JUDGE TO RELEASE HER FROM PRISON, SAYS IMPRISONMENT IS ‘UNFAIR’

A final determination from the Saginaw County Medical Examiner's Office is pending.

JENNIFER CRUMBLEY TRIAL: MICHIGAN JURY FINDS SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOM GUILTY OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

Police continue to investigate Bacon's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have no words to describe how we feel we are so sad [sic] I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped look for Robert thank you to all that prayed for us and that are continuing to pray for us [sic]," McLenna wrote on Facebook on Jan. 4.