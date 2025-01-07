Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Navy vet dad found dead near resort while at popular vacation destination with family

Robert Loren Bacon had been at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Michigan, for a family gathering when he disappeared

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Michigan police are investigating the mysterious drowning death of a father of two and Navy veteran who was last seen with family at a popular vacation spot in Frankenmuth – a Bavarian-inspired town between Saginaw and Flint.

The Frankenmuth Police Department (FPD) and its dive teams found and recovered Robert Loren Bacon, 52, from the Cass River near Heritage Park on Jan. 4.

Bacon's ex-wife, Melissa McLenna, said Bacon was last seen on Dec. 27 around 7:20 p.m. at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, where he had been attending a family gathering.

"Was going to his car to get something and was coming back to the pool area to join his family," McLenna wrote on Facebook on Dec. 29. "He never returned to his family at the pool. Cell phone is going straight to voicemail."

HUSBAND, WIFE DIE IN SEPARATE ACCIDENTS AFTER CHRISTMAS: ‘UNSPEAKABLE’

Robert Loren Bacon

A Michigan dad has been found dead in a river after he went to get something in his car on Dec. 27. (Facebook)

The FPD said Bacon's family reported the 52-year-old missing on Dec. 30. 

Following an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement entities and teams, along with search dogs and drones, authorities found Bacon in the Cass River and determined his preliminary cause of death to be drowning. 

SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOM JENNIFER CRUMBLEY ASKS JUDGE TO RELEASE HER FROM PRISON, SAYS IMPRISONMENT IS ‘UNFAIR’

The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, MI

Bacon was last seen alive on Dec. 27 at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, where he had been attending a family gathering. (Google Maps)

A final determination from the Saginaw County Medical Examiner's Office is pending.

JENNIFER CRUMBLEY TRIAL: MICHIGAN JURY FINDS SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOM GUILTY OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

Red circles on an aerial map show the Bavarian Inn Lodge and the area where Bacon was recovered from the Cass River near Heritage Park

The Frankenmuth Police Department and its dive teams found and recovered Robert Loren Bacon, 52, from the Cass River near Heritage Park on Jan. 4. (Google Maps)

Police continue to investigate Bacon's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I have no words to describe how we feel we are so sad [sic] I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped look for Robert thank you to all that prayed for us and that are continuing to pray for us [sic]," McLenna wrote on Facebook on Jan. 4.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.

Related Topics