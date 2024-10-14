Mississippi lineman helps with Hurricane Milton relief week before his wedding: 'I'm so proud of him'

A Mississippi lineman has sacrificed his time to help those in need with Hurricane Milton recovery efforts as his wedding day is days away.

"We found out last Monday that he was leaving Wednesday of last week," Emily Holder, fiancée to lineman Brady Creel, told Fox News Digital.

Holder said they both knew that this request was coming but hoped it would not happen so close to their wedding day.

"It was a little disappointing because you want your partner to be involved in all the things leading up to the wedding, but thankfully, all of the big things were already settled, and he didn’t leave a lot of stress on me," Holder said.

Holder explained to WDAM that two crews before Creel's had already been sent out to help with Hurricane Helene cleanup, and that they had a feeling he would be sent out once word of Milton's impact was predicted.

"This is what he wants to do," Holder said. "He’s always going to be the type of person that gives to others and puts other people before him. I’m very proud of him," Holder said in an extended interview with WDAM.

Holder and Creel, who have been together for almost two years, have been planning their wedding for the past 14 months. Now, less than a week away from sharing their vows, Creel is in Wauchula, Florida, helping to restore power after Hurricane Milton.

Holder added that Creel had been given the option to sit this trip out, but he opted to jump in and help those in need despite his upcoming wedding.

She added that she has not gotten to speak to Creel much as they are working 16 hours a day and have limited service.

Their wedding is on Oct. 19 in Richton, Mississippi.

"My aunt that lives outside of Orlando will be picking him up Wednesday afternoon and making the 10.5-hour drive home," Holder said.

According to their wedding website on The Knot, Holder and Creel started their relationship "a little different than the original."

"We had the same group of friends growing up and never knew it. We both feel like God’s plan was to allow us to meet when we were mature and ready to meet our forever," the wedding story description reads.

Holder told Fox News Digital that she and Creel are honeymooning in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.