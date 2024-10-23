Missing teen hiker in California reunited with family after spending night in sub-freezing temperature

A 16-year-old girl who went missing during a hike with her dog in Northern California on Sunday was found safe after spending a night in below-freezing temperatures, officials said Monday.

The teen’s mother had dropped her off near the Elwell Lodge in the Lakes Basin area of Plumas County on Sunday afternoon for a hike with her "small Chihuahua-type dog," the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said.

When the teen failed to return by 6 p.m., the sheriff's office said the mother reported her overdue to authorities.

The teen was only prepared for a day hike and had planned to be out for between 15 and 45 minutes, the sheriff's office told KCRA-TV, adding that temperatures in the area can plunge into the 30s overnight.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to the area, and a California Highway Patrol Northern Air Operations Helicopter searched by air using infrared technology, Plumas County Search and Rescue said. All search efforts, however, failed to locate the teen.

Rescuers resumed the search Monday morning, with numerous counties, agencies, family and friends assisting. Multiple helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft also joined the search.

The teen was found safe and "in good physical condition" around 4 p.m., and was reunited with her family, rescuers said. Officials told KCRA that the dog was also found safe with the teen.

"Searchers, law enforcement, and community volunteers celebrated as they watched [the teen] hug her family," Plumas County Search and Rescue said. "We are grateful for mutual aid and community support, and the privilege of helping bring a happy conclusion to a very difficult ordeal for all involved."