Michigan teen allegedly murders mother of teen rival who was trying to protect her son

A Michigan teenage boy is being charged as an adult after he allegedly shot another teen and killed his mother as she was trying to protect him, authorities said.

Anthony Deshawn Sneed, 15, is charged with felony murder as a juvenile defendant, second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and four counts of felony firearm possession stemming from a Sept. 4 shooting in Clinton Township.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Sneed got into a fight with the son of Tanseen Sherrod, Fox Detroit reported.

Sneed allegedly stole a handgun from the other teen. When Sherrod tried to intervene in an effort to de-escalate the dispute, she was fatally shot by Sneed, authorities said.

Details about the fatal altercation were not disclosed.

The other teen was shot and sustained critical injuries. His condition was not disclosed.

Sneed fled the scene and turned himself in to Detroit authorities the next day.