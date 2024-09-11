Expand / Collapse search
Michigan teen allegedly murders mother of teen rival who was trying to protect her son

Anthony Deshawn Sneed, 15, fatally shot the mother of a rival teen, who was attempting to defuse the situation

A Michigan teenage boy is being charged as an adult after he allegedly shot another teen and killed his mother as she was trying to protect him, authorities said.  

Anthony Deshawn Sneed, 15, is charged with felony murder as a juvenile defendant, second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and four counts of felony firearm possession stemming from a Sept. 4 shooting in Clinton Township. 

DETROIT POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN MANSION MURDER OF NEUROSURGEON ROLLED UP IN CARPET

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Sneed got into a fight with the son of Tanseen Sherrod, Fox Detroit reported.

Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said a teenage boy has been charged with shooting a rival teen and killing his mother.  (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Sneed allegedly stole a handgun from the other teen. When Sherrod tried to intervene in an effort to de-escalate the dispute, she was fatally shot by Sneed, authorities said. 

Details about the fatal altercation were not disclosed. 

The other teen was shot and sustained critical injuries. His condition was not disclosed. 

Sneed fled the scene and turned himself in to Detroit authorities the next day.

