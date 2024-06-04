Michigan attorney breaks into former coworker's home with bag full of 'concerning items': police

A Michigan man is being accused of breaking into his former coworker and past romantic interest's home with a backpack full of "concerning items" including a loaded gun, knife, and other troubling items.

On Monday, June 3, Levi Trahern Smith, 34, an attorney and resident of Dearborn Heights, was charged by Oakland County prosecutors with attempted home invasion and felony firearm possession after he broke into the home of his former coworker.

The incident took place around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, when the victim said she woke up to find Smith attempting to enter her home through the side door.

Police said she triggered the panic alarm and was also able to capture Smith on Ring doorbell footage as he was trying to run away from the scene.

"I am relieved that the victim was vigilant and contacted law enforcement immediately," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Without the victim’s call to 911 and the work of the Royal Oak Police, this situation could have been far worse."

Smith was located by police carrying a backpack that contained a number of "concerning items" including a loaded handgun, a large knife, handcuffs, rope, masks, a hammer, a crowbar, duct tape and latex gloves, and other items.

"The quick thinking of the victim to contact police once she realized this dangerous situation was unfolding prevented a much worse outcome. As a result, the officers immediately located the suspect and took him into custody," stated Chief Michael Moore.

According to officials, Smith and the woman used to be coworkers, and he had reportedly shown romantic interest in her in the past. Police believe Smith specifically targeted the woman in this case.

Officials said that Smith was arraigned on Tuesday and is being charged with one count of first-degree attempted home invasion, a five-year felony, and one felony firearm violation, which carries a two-year sentence.

Smith's bond was set at $25,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with additional information about Smith or this case to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3519 or 248-246-3456.