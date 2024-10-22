Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mercedes-Benz crashes through roof of Southern California home after 'elderly' driver loses control

One official with the Lomita Sheriff's Station believes the driver 'might have fallen asleep'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Joann Killeen of Rancho Palos Verdes shared the aftermath in her home after a Mercedes-Benz sedan launched through her roof on Sunday evening. Credit: KTTV

A car crashed through the roof of a suburban Los Angeles home on Sunday evening, injuring its driver, according to authorities.

The car, a white Mercedes-Benz sedan, veered off the road into the Rancho Palos Verdes home belonging to the Killeen family, leaving a gaping hole in the roof.

"There was a car in our family room with lights on, and it was smoking," homeowner Joann Killeen told ABC 7. "She went over the median. The car flew over the pine trees behind the house and the car landed in our family room and took out the roof."

The dramatic crash occurred just before 6:00 pm on Sunday evening, injuring only its driver and no one in the house according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"I was responding to a traffic collision involving a structure and we were dispatched at 5:55 on October 20, 2024," said Luis Garcia with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to Fox News Digital. "We were on the scene at 5:58 and the location was the 28000 Block of Santona Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes."

Gaping hole in roof

The crash, which occurred just before 6:00 pm, left a gaping hole in the roof. (KTTV)

According to Garcia, the vehicle went over the hillside into the home, leaving its driver trapped. The driver was then extricated at 6:17 and transported to a nearby hospital at 6:30.

"We don't have the final report, but what I gathered is the elderly woman was traveling on Hawthorne [Boulevard]," said an official with the Lomita Sheriff’s Station to Fox News Digital. "She might have fallen asleep."

At this time, authorities do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Killeen family home with caution tape

An elderly driver ran off the road and into the roof of the Killeen family home in Rancho Palos Verdes on Sunday evening. (KTTV)

"She lost control of the vehicle, went into the home. She extricated herself and then fire treated her," said the official. "And they do not suspect any drug use."

According to homeowner Killeen, the sedan was subsequently removed from their home using a "cherry-picker" crane.

The driver's identity has not been disclosed.

